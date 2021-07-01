Global CBD Gummies Market Report 2021: Market to Surpass $10 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $506.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.2% CAGR

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Gummies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global CBD Gummies Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CBD Gummies estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Low / Concentrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30.1% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $506.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.2% CAGR



The CBD Gummies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$506.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.1% and 24.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured):

Balance CBD

CBD Oil Europe

CBD Pure

CBDfx

Charlotte`s Web

CV Sciences

Diamond CBD

Dixie Brands Inc.

Green Roads CBD

Hemp Bombs

Kushie Bites

Medix CBD

Medterra

Premium Jane

PureKana

Reliva CBD Wellness

Sunday Scaries

Verma Farms

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for CBD Gummies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for CBD Gummies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for CBD Gummies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Low / Concentrated by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for High by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pam1xz