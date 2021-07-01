Long Ridge Equity Partners Expands Executive Council

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Ridge Equity Partners (“Long Ridge”), a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on financial and business technology, announced that Abid Neemuchwala, Marques Torbert, Edna Conway, Deborah Yang, and Len Kennedy have been appointed to the Firm’s Executive Council.



The Long Ridge Executive Council is comprised of 29 innovators, operators, and investors with decades of domain, leadership, and operational knowledge. These advisors offer functional and industry expertise, commercial introductions, and mentorship to management teams, as well as value-added perspectives to help drive growth and differentiated outcomes for the Long Ridge portfolio. Advisors additionally support the deal lifecycle and are involved in sourcing and due diligence. Numerous advisors have been actively involved with portfolio companies at the board or management level, while others serve as Operating Partners.

“Our Executive Council is comprised of sector experts with extensive operating, leadership, and entrepreneurial experience,” said Jim Brown, Founder and Managing Partner of Long Ridge. “Their track records are unmatched, and we are fortunate to have worked closely with several individuals in their capacities as board directors or CEOs. These advisors continue to be a core component of the resources and value-add we bring to our portfolio companies, and we are excited to welcome them to our network.”

“I am honored by this opportunity to join such a talented group of industry veterans,” said Marques Torbert, Long Ridge advisor and Chairman of Ametros. “Having led a Long Ridge portfolio company, I have witnessed first-hand the value that the Executive Council offers in providing sector expertise, connectivity, and differentiated perspectives. I look forward to collaborating with existing and prospective management teams in this new role.”

Abidali Neemuchwala was formerly CEO of Wipro from 2016 to 2020, and part of the executive team at Tata Consultancy Services, where he worked for 23 years. Mr. Neemuchwala is recognized globally for his significant operational knowledge as well as his broad strategic insight in scaling businesses across technology, services, and digital transformation.

was formerly CEO of Wipro from 2016 to 2020, and part of the executive team at Tata Consultancy Services, where he worked for 23 years. Mr. Neemuchwala is recognized globally for his significant operational knowledge as well as his broad strategic insight in scaling businesses across technology, services, and digital transformation. Marques Torbert is currently Chairman of Ametros, a Long Ridge portfolio company, and has worked as an investor and consultant within the insurance and business services sectors as well as the claims solutions management and managed care industries. Mr. Torbert was formerly CEO of Ametros, and he is currently a Co-Founder and Partner at 5 th Century Partners, a purpose-driven private equity firm.

is currently Chairman of Ametros, a Long Ridge portfolio company, and has worked as an investor and consultant within the insurance and business services sectors as well as the claims solutions management and managed care industries. Mr. Torbert was formerly CEO of Ametros, and he is currently a Co-Founder and Partner at 5 Century Partners, a purpose-driven private equity firm. Edna Conway is a leading expert in cybersecurity, compliance, and supply chain risk management. She is currently Vice President, Chief Security and Risk Officer for Microsoft’s Azure, where she is responsible for the security and governance of the cloud infrastructure and supply chain upon which Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud business operates. Ms. Conway is currently a Board Director for ProcessUnity, a Long Ridge portfolio company. Previously, she served as Chief Security Officer of Cisco’s Global Value Chain.

is a leading expert in cybersecurity, compliance, and supply chain risk management. She is currently Vice President, Chief Security and Risk Officer for Microsoft’s Azure, where she is responsible for the security and governance of the cloud infrastructure and supply chain upon which Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud business operates. Ms. Conway is currently a Board Director for ProcessUnity, a Long Ridge portfolio company. Previously, she served as Chief Security Officer of Cisco’s Global Value Chain. Deborah Yang is regarded as one of the industry’s leading experts in sustainable investing, with 18 years working across three continents at MSCI, most recently serving as head of ESG indexes and previously Head of Index, EMEA. Currently, she is the CEO and Co-Founder of Vesti.ai, an AI-driven sustainable investing company.

is regarded as one of the industry’s leading experts in sustainable investing, with 18 years working across three continents at MSCI, most recently serving as head of ESG indexes and previously Head of Index, EMEA. Currently, she is the CEO and Co-Founder of Vesti.ai, an AI-driven sustainable investing company. Len Kennedy is a former senior government official with expertise in the intersection of information and data services, regulatory policy, technology, and cybersecurity. He is the former general counsel for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and previously served as SVP, General Counsel, and Secretary at Sprint and Neustar, Inc. Mr. Kennedy is currently a Board Director for National Credit Care, a Long Ridge portfolio company.



For a complete list of members visit: https://long-ridge.com/our-team/#executive-council.

About Long Ridge Equity Partners

Founded in 2007 and with more than $1 billion of committed capital, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value–added partner to high–growth businesses. Since its founding, Long Ridge's principals have sponsored some of the most successful growth companies in the financial and business technology sectors, providing leading management teams with partnership, strategic resources, and capital to drive profitable expansion. For more information on Long Ridge Equity Partners, please visit www.long-ridge.com.

Contact: