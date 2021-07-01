Groupama announces the successful placement of its first subordinated green bonds for a principal amount of EUR 500 million issued under Groupama Group’s newly established Green Bond Framework.
The net proceeds of the Notes will be exclusively used to finance or re-finance Eligible Green Projects as defined in Groupama Group’s Green Bond Framework:
- Green Buildings,
- Renewable Energy,
- Clean Transportation,
- Environmentally sustainable management of Living Natural Resources and Land Use,
- Energy Efficiency.
Cyril Roux, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Groupama, commented: “Our aim is to contribute to a growing market of green bonds and stimulate the market for sustainable investments and financing. This issuance illustrates our ongoing contributions to the transition to a lower-carbon economy.”
This inaugural issue of EUR 500 million subordinated green bonds, due in 2028 with an annual coupon of 0.75%, constitutes Tier 3 regulatory capital in accordance with Solvency 2 regulations. Investors showed significant interest in the new Notes, with the order book oversubscribed at almost 2 times.
The main terms of the Notes are as follows:
Issuer: Groupama Assurances Mutuelles
Expected rating of the notes: BBB by Fitch
Issue amount: EUR500 million
Pricing date: 30 June 2021
Settlement date: 7 July 2021
Maturity date: 7 July 2028
Annual coupon: 0.750 per cent
1st interest payment date: 7July 2022
ISIN: FR0014004EF7
Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, J.P. Morgan (Sole Structuring Advisor), Natixis and Société Générale acted as joint bookrunners on the transaction. The new notes will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.
All documents related to the operation are available on the group’s internet website at:
https://www.groupama.com/en/analysts/financing/
*****
