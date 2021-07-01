Tenable Selected as BeyondTrust’s Technology Alliances Partner of the Year

COLUMBIA, Md., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced it has been selected as the Technology Alliances Partner of the Year by BeyondTrust, a worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM). The exciting recognition follows BeyondTrust’s decision to name Tenable its exclusive vulnerability management partner after BeyondTrust made the decision to exit the market in 2020.



“Assessing systems for vulnerabilities, managing credentials and securing Active Directory are among the most critical cybersecurity investments any company can make. With our BeyondTrust partnership, we’re helping organizations focus their resources on what matters most — eliminating business risk in the most efficient way possible,” said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “We’re thrilled to be selected as BeyondTrust’s Technology Alliances Partner of the Year and we look forward to continuing to work together to solve our joint customers' most pressing security challenges.”

Organizations are constantly challenged with the ability to control, manage and monitor privileged access to their most valuable assets. Tenable.io and Tenable.sc both support strategic integrations with BeyondTrust Password Safe and Privileged Identity to streamline privileged access for credentialed vulnerability assessments. This eliminates unnecessary complexity and friction, enabling fully automated credentialed scanning to provide deeper scan results and unmatched visibility across the attack surface.

“Our customers trust and rely on Tenable to help them see, predict and reduce cyber risk which is why we’ve selected the company as our Technology Alliances Partner of the Year,” said Kevin Alexandra, Director of Technical Alliances at BeyondTrust. “Our strategic integrations with Tenable bring added visibility, security and control over privileged accounts, allowing customers to assess business-critical assets as quickly as possible. Additionally, our bi-directional sales referral agreement, along with an established Vulnerability Management and Privileged Access Management vendor relationship, resulted in the successful transition of Retina customers to Tenable, further deepening the relationship with BeyondTrust.”

For more information about Tenable’s partnership with BeyondTrust and its ecosystem of over 180 integrations, visit https://www.tenable.com/partners/technology .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .