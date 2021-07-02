Ensemble Health Partners, in Partnership with Clients, Receives Five HFMA 2021 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

Cincinnati, Ohio, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), in support of five healthcare provider clients, has been named as a recipient of five 2021 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). These national awards represent exceptional revenue cycle performance delivered across five client systems demonstrating Ensemble’s ability to meet industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implement the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, and achieve outstanding patient satisfaction.

Ensemble’s award-winning client partners are:

ThedaCare (Neenah, Wisconsin)

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Adena Health (Chillicothe, Ohio)

The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Connecticut)

This is the third year in a row that Ensemble, in support of healthcare providers, has been named a MAP Award for High Performance winner. This is the first year The Christ Hospital Health Network, Trinity Health of New England, Adena Health and ThedaCare have been named MAP Award for High Performance winners, with ThedaCare receiving the 2021 “Best of the Best” designation. This is also the third year in a row Bon Secours Mercy Health has been named a MAP Award for High Performance winner as a result of Ensemble’s partnership.

“These awards are a result of our associates’ hard work and dedication to our clients throughout a time of uncertainty, as we navigated an ever-changing pandemic. We are so proud to receive this award, not just once, but five times, honoring the extraordinary efforts of our associates,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. “We also want to thank our clients. An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle, paired with our people, is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems that we serve.”

Ensemble has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2014 and now has more than 6,800 associates in 47 states. The company partners with more than 380 hospitals and 8,000 healthcare providers across the country to improve financial performance and patient experiences, allowing providers to focus on improving clinical outcomes and reinvesting in patient care. Ensemble experienced significant growth in 2020, adding a record number of new end-to-end clients and achieving record revenue, as well as hiring more than 1,500 new associates nationwide.

“Despite our virtual world, we all came together to support our clients so they could in turn support their patients and communities. We truly could not have done this without the dedication of our leaders and associates,” said Shannon White, President of Ensemble.

Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award will be formally presented on June 29 during the HFMA Annual Conference Preview and this November winners will be celebrated at the HFMA Annual Conference in Minneapolis, Minneapolis.

“Congratulations to all of our winning organizations, which have not only adopted HFMA’s Best Practices for Patient Financial Communications but also achieved excellence in revenue cycle overall,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “These exceptional organizations have superior processes for communicating complex financial issues to patients in understandable ways.”

Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys; apply evidence-based strategies for improvement; and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.

In January, Ensemble was awarded the ‘Best in KLAS’ designation for full revenue cycle outsourcing for the second year in a row. Ensemble has also been recognized as a Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker’s Magazine, a 2019, 2020 and 2021 Top Workplace by the Cincinnati Enquirer, and a 2021 Top Workplace by the Knoxville Sentinel.

About Ensemble

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including primarily acute care hospitals, affiliated physician groups, and hospital-based ambulatory services. We purpose built our end-to-end revenue cycle management platform to deliver significant and sustainable financial performance improvement for our clients, improve the patient experience, and allow providers to focus on clinical care. We offer both end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients throughout the U.S., forging deep relationships with our clients to find solutions and deliver results that last. Recognized with multiple industry awards and as a Becker’s Healthcare Top Workplace, Ensemble is setting a new standard for revenue cycle management— redefining the possible in healthcare by empowering people to be the difference. For more information, visit www.EnsembleHP.com.