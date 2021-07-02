Suominen launches BIOLACE® Ultrasoft, a plant-based nonwoven for sensitive skin

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation’s press release on July 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)



Suominen launches BIOLACE® Ultrasoft, a nonwoven for personal care and baby products made of plant-based, biodegradable, plastic-free, and compostable raw materials. BIOLACE® Ultrasoft is the newest addition to Suominen’s sustainable product portfolio and a continuation for our growing BIOLACE® product line that was launched over a decade ago.

Suominen’s strategy focuses on growth by creating innovative and more sustainable nonwovens. “Our strategy is put into action with the new innovative and sustainable products such as BIOLACE® Ultrasoft. In 2020, the sales of sustainable products increased by more than 20% compared to the base year of 2019,” says Lynda Kelly, SVP, Americas & Business Development.

BIOLACE® Ultrasoft was developed to match both the sustainability demands and the quality expectations of our customers and the consumers. BIOLACE® Ultrasoft nonwovens structure and composition enables 25% higher cleaning efficiency compared to same basis weight of 100% viscose spunlace and a 38% improvement when compared to polyester wipes, according to tests conducted by Suominen.

“BIOLACE® Ultrasoft is a sustainable product with great cleaning efficiency and exceptional softness. It is a perfect solution for baby and personal care products, such as cosmetic wipes and baby wipes. The softness makes it also suitable for gentle skin products,” says Johanna Sirén, Manager, Category Management.

More information

Johanna Sirén, Manager, Category Management.

johanna.siren@suominencorp.com, tel. +358 50 520 5360

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at suominen.fi.