Rekor Systems Expands Leadership Team

COLUMBIA, Md., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the “Company”), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, announced the growth of their leadership team with the additions of Michael Dunbar as Chief Revenue Officer and Bulent Ozcan as Director of Investor Relations.



A leader in data-driven technology, Dunbar specializes in building mission-critical video surveillance and security solutions for Safe and Smart environments that serve the general public. With 30+ years in the IT industry, his career started in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he advanced to managing global computer defense operations on enterprise and war-fighting networks. In his most recent role at Pivot3, he helped global businesses, security and IT teams overcome the increasing challenges of managing mission-critical video infrastructure, including cities, mass transit and federal facilities. Dunbar joins Rekor to support the company’s go-to-market strategy.

Ozcan is an investor relations and equity research professional, with experience in growth prospect, value assessment and stakeholder communication. Before joining Rekor, Ozcan built and supported the investor relations functions at Voya Financial and Penn National Gaming. Prior to these roles, he spent a decade on Wall Street as an equity analyst covering various sectors at Lehman Brothers, Barclays Capital and RBC Capital Markets. Ozcan’s responsibilities will include the support of Rekor’s public markets communications through providing transparency with the goal of unlocking shareholder value.

“Our consistent focus is to provide advanced and efficient solutions for businesses and governments— enhancing smart city initiatives and increasing public safety,” said Robert A. Berman, CEO of Rekor Systems. “We are delighted to welcome Bulent and Michael to the team and are confident that their knowledge and experience will be additive and well aligned to Rekor’s mission and dedication to clients and shareholders.”

