Rekor Systems to Announce 2025 Results

COLUMBIA, Md., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems, today announced that it will report its annual financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, after market close. On the same day, the Company will host its earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION‍

Any person interested in participating in the call should please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following information:‍

North America: Participant Dial-In: 877-407-8037 / +1 201-689-8037‍

Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers‍

Webcast:https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=B6zEm1IS

REPLAY INFORMATION‍

A replay will be available online approximately two hours after the live call for two weeks. To access the replay, use the following numbers:‍

Replay

Dial-In: 877-660-6853/201-612-7415

AccessID: 13759242

Replay Duration: two weeks.

An archived webcast will also be available to replay this conference call directly from the Company's website under Investors, Events & Presentations.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and other advanced technologies. Our solutions provide actionable insights to government agencies and businesses in a secure, collaborative, privacy-protected environment that drives the world to be safer and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

ir@rekor.ai

