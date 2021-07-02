Global Polymer Additive Manufacturing Market to Reach US$ 598.9 Million by 2027; owing to expansion of the 3D Printing Industry, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polymers for additive manufacturing market was valued at US$ 147.6 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Opportunities and Analysis of the Global Polymers for Additive Manufacturing Market:

The increasing awareness about environmental crisis has been estimated to create huge opportunities for the polymers for additive manufacturing market across the globe. Several players operating in the polymers for additive manufacturing market started developing advanced polymers as per their desired applications. For instance, in April 2021, NatureWorks LLC, a well-known advanced materials manufacturing company, launched a newly developed PLA Grade of bio-polymer, Ingeo 3D700, especially for large-format 3D printing.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global polymers for additive manufacturing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Polymers for additive manufacturing have been experiencing high demand due to the rise and expansion of the 3D printing industry all over the globe. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, over 230,000 industrial parts in the European region were printed using 3D printing in 2019.

Polymers for Additive Manufacturing is used in various electronics applications such as radio frequency components, antenna, sensors, Printed Circuit Boards (PCB), and others. The radio frequency boards segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The performance of high-frequency electronics is highly dependent on the surface finish of the manufacturing processes and the electronic properties of the high frequency electronics. As a result, the radio frequency components plays a significant role in the advancement of additive manufacturing technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global polymers for additive manufacturing market include Arkema S.A., Covestro AG, DuPont, Inc., EOS GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, INTAMSYS, Prototal Industries,Stratasys Ltd., BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Huntsman International LLC., NatureWorks LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Global Polymers for Additive Manufacturing Market, By Process Type: Fused-deposition Modelling (FDM) Stereolithography(SLA) Direct-write Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Others

Global Polymers for Additive Manufacturing Market, By Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polycarbonate (PC) Nylon Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) PolylacticAcid (PLA) Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Others

Global Polymers for Additive Manufacturing Market, By Applications- For Electronics: Radio Frequency Components Antenna Sensors PCB's (Printed Circuit Boards) Others

Global Polymers for Additive Manufacturing Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe EU5 Nordic BENELUX Russia Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



