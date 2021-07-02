Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on American Sprinter’s Sha’Carri Richardson Olympic Ban

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, issued a statement regarding American Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson:



The team at Jushi was disappointed to hear of the disqualification of American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a positive cannabis test at the Olympic qualifying track meet and her subsequent exclusion from the 100 meter event in the Tokyo Olympics.

The purpose of Olympic drug testing is, as stated by the World Anti-Doping Agency, is to provide a sports world free from “doping,” a term that refers to performance enhancing drugs. No one is suggesting that Ms. Richardson’s performance was in any way impacted by her use of cannabis, making her disqualification the product of antiquated and outdated drug testing policies with inequitable impacts on people and communities. Policies with inequitable impacts are unacceptable and intolerable.

In 2020, the United Nations, at the recommendation of the World Health Organization, recognized the beneficial properties of cannabis when it removed the substance from the most restrictive global scheduling category under the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. Consistent with the UN’s action, cannabis – a substance not recognized as able to enhance or otherwise impact physical performance – is increasingly accepted by Americans and the mainstream medical community as a legitimate therapeutic alternative for many patients. The volume of scientific and clinical knowledge about cannabis and its medicinal properties has increased dramatically. For example, we now know that cannabis is an effective therapeutic option for many people and can be incorporated into a mainstream clinical treatment protocol with excellent results.

It is also noteworthy that 36 states and D.C. have comprehensive legal medical cannabis programs, and adults are legally authorized to use cannabis in 18 states and D.C. Major employers, such as Amazon, and several professional sports organizations have removed cannabis from their drug testing protocols, or dramatically limited testing, as the states with approved legal adult use laws now account for approximately 50 percent of the U.S. population.

Thus, while we respect and support Ms. Richardson’s chosen course of action to accept her suspension, her situation makes clear that current drug testing policies led to what we believe is an unjust result – and worse, a result that perpetuates the inequities cannabis prohibition has fueled over the course of decades. Seeing Ms. Richardson’s talent and the years of dedicated work it took to become the best in her sport lost over the legal use of a substance that had no effect on her performance should be hard for all Americans to swallow.

We stand behind Ms. Richardson and hope this event will spur a more candid and productive conversation about cannabis in the U.S. – in short, it is time for Americans to have an adult conversation about adult use.

