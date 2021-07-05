Worldwide 3D Printing Metal Materials Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the 3D printing metal materials market and it is poised to grow by $1.34 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. The report on 3D printing metal materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for 3D printing in the aerospace sector and increasing adoption of additive manufacturing. In addition, increased demand for 3D printing in the aerospace sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The 3D printing metal materials market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing focus of governments on developing 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing metal materials market growth during the next few years.

The report on 3D printing metal materials market covers the following areas:

3D printing metal materials market sizing

3D printing metal materials market forecast

3D printing metal materials market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printing metal materials market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., BASF SE, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Hoganas AB, Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, and The ExOne Company. Also, the 3D printing metal materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



