ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 28-Jun-21 53,603 582.99 31,250,168.42 29-Jun-21 53,197 587.44 31,250,056.32 30-Jun-21 53,443 584.73 31,249,725.39 01-Jul-21 53,940 579.35 31,250,020.33 02-Jul-21 53,913 579.63 31,249,608.36

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).