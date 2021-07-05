Edf: EDF upgrades its nuclear output estimate in France for 2021

English French

EDF upgrades its nuclear output estimate in France for 2021

In light of the good progress over the first half of 2021, EDF upgrades its annual nuclear output estimate for 2021 from 330-360TWh to 345-365TWh.

The output assumption for 2022 remains unchanged at this stage with a range of 330-360TWh.

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

