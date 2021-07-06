Los Angeles, USA, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genital Herpes Pipeline Landscape: Insights into Emerging Therapies, Growth Variables, Commercial Assessment and Key Pharmaceutical Companies Active in the Space
The Genital Herpes pipeline landscape offers a rich product portfolio with novel therapy MoAs such as Immunomodulators, Virus internalization inhibitors, DNA helicase-primase inhibitors, Immunostimulants, and others in the trials.
DelveInsight’s ‘Genital Herpes Pipeline Insights’ report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Genital Herpes emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working in the Genital Herpes pipeline domain, and future potential of the space.
Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Genital Herpes Pipeline report:
- DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Genital Herpes Pipeline with 25+ active players in the domain working on 25+ pipeline therapies.
- Key Genital Herpes pipeline therapies such as HSV 2 Vaccines, RVx-201, NE HSV-2 Vaccine, HDIT 101, Pritelivir, UB-621, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Genital Herpes.
- Sanofi, Rational Vaccines, BlueWillow Biologics, Heidelberg, ImmunoTherapeutics, AiCuris, United Biopharma, among several others, are some of the key prominent pharma players working in the domain.
- In May 2021, X-Vax Technology announced that it is preparing to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its experimental vaccine against herpes simplex virus 1 and 2 (HSV-1 and -2).
- In June 2020, AiCuris was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by U.S. FDA for Pritelivir for the treatment of HSV infections in immunocompromised patients.
The Genital Herpes Pipeline reports offer a holistic scenario of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Genital Herpes domain.
Genital Herpes or Herpes genitalis is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections. It is caused by the herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) and herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1).
The primary mode of transmission of both HSV-1 and HSV-2 is through direct contact. Initial infection with HSV-1 occurs most often during childhood following the disappearance of maternal antibodies during the first year of life.
Genital Herpes Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|HSV 2 Vaccines
|Sanofi
|Phase I/II
|Immunostimulants
|Intramuscular
|RVx-201
|Rational Vaccines
|IND
|Immunostimulants
|NA
|NE HSV-2 Vaccine
|BlueWillow Biologics
|IND
|Immunostimulants
|Intranasal
|HDIT 101
|Heidelberg
ImmunoTherapeutics
|Phase II
|Immunomodulators
|Intravenous
|Pritelivir
|AiCuris
|Phase III
|DNA helicase-primase inhibitors
|Oral
|UB-621
|United Biopharma
|Phase II
|Immunomodulators; Virus internalization inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
Genital Herpes Therapeutics Assessment
The Genital Herpes Pipeline report presents a kaleidoscopic view of the Genital Herpes emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Mono/Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Peptides
- Small molecules
- Vaccine
- Monoclonal antibodies
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Subcutaneous
- Intravenous
- Intranasal
- Intramuscular
By Mechanism of Action
- Immunomodulators
- Immunomodulators; Virus internalization inhibitors
- DNA helicase-primase inhibitors
- Immunostimulants
By Targets
- DNA helicase-primase
- Virus internalization
Scope of the Genital Herpes Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Sanofi, Rational Vaccines, BlueWillow Biologics, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, AiCuris, United Biopharma, among others.
Key Genital Herpes Pipeline Therapies: HSV 2 Vaccines, RVx-201, NE HSV-2 Vaccine, HDIT 101, Pritelivir, UB-621, and others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Report Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Genital Herpes Disease Overview
|4
|Genital Herpes Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis
|5
|Genital Herpes Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|Genital Herpes – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|7
|In-depth Commercial Genital Herpes Assessment
|8
|Genital Herpes Collaboration Deals
|9
|Late Stage Genital Herpes Products (Phase III)
|10
|Mid-Stage Genital Herpes Products (Phase II)
|11
|Early Stage Genital Herpes Products (Phase I)
|12
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Genital Herpes Products
|13
|Inactive Genital Herpes Pipeline Products
|14
|Key Genital Herpes Products
|15
|Unmet Needs
|16
|Genital Herpes Market Drivers and Barriers
|17
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18
|Analyst Views
|19
|Key Genital Herpes Companies
|20
|Appendix
