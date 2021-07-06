Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Jokitalo

Finnish English

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 6 July 2021 3.00 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Petteri Jokitalo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210706135255_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 8 EUR

(2): Volume: 182 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(3): Volume: 14,642 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 751 Unit price: 7.94 EUR

(7): Volume: 449 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(8): Volume: 300 Unit price: 7.94 EUR

(9): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(10): Volume: 96 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(11): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(12): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(13): Volume: 97 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(14): Volume: 54 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(15): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(16): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(17): Volume: 99 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(18): Volume: 17 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(19): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(20): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(21): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(22): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(23): Volume: 93 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(24): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(25): Volume: 428 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(26): Volume: 11 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(27): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(28): Volume: 2,391 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(29): Volume: 2 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(30): Volume: 607 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(31): Volume: 93 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(32): Volume: 4,803 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(33): Volume: 604 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(34): Volume: 500 Unit price: 7.96 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(34): Volume: 26,510 Volume weighted average price: 7.96036 EUR





Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.