Global Lawful Interception Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global lawful interception market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.96 Billion by 2026.



Lawful interception (LI) refers to the legally authorized surveillance or security process in which a service provider or network operator collects and provides law enforcement officials with intercepted communications of private individuals or organizations. It is considered as an essential tool for investigating and litigating criminal activities. It is administered by applying a physical wiretap on telephone lines, emails, mobile data, instant messaging, and other internet-based services. LI simplifies the investigation process by collecting evidence for better inspection. Countries around the world are drafting and enacting laws to regulate lawful interception procedures, as well as standardization groups are creating LI technology specifications.



Global Lawful Interception Market Trends:

Significant Rise in Criminal and Terrorist Activities

The increasing digitalization and the rapid adoption of communication devices, including smartphones and tablets, have taken businesses and connectivity among people to an advanced level. However, such advances have also provided an impetus in increasing illegal online activities. As a result, law enforcement and intelligence agencies are focusing on investigating terrorist networks, criminal operations, drug trafficking, financial crimes, and other illegal activities worldwide. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies for the periodic monitoring and controlling of illicit activities across numerous communication systems is further catalyzing the market.

Lawful Interception in the Virtual Environment

With the advancements in cloud computing, the concept of virtualization is gaining traction across the globe. The virtualization of modern data centers improves virtual network security, enabling vendors to offer cloud-based interception solutions and connect cybernetic traffic to physical monitoring tools. In addition to this, developments in data-based communications have led to the expansion of telecommunication networks, which is contributing to the global lawful interception market growth. Furthermore, mobile phone tracking systems are also being set up to assist security agencies in protecting and preserving consumer interest. Besides this, governments of both the developed and emerging nations are rapidly adopting lawful interception to monitor and decrypt digital and analog information. Moreover, various companies are involving in the research and development of cloud-based interception solutions. For instance, the company named AQSACOM delivers ALIS, its Lawful Cyber Intelligence System, to virtualized network function architectures. It is deployed as a software-based solution and can be readily integrated into any virtualized network.

Introduction of Next-Generation Networks

The capability of networks supporting new services and applications has improved with an increase in digitalization and technological innovations. The conversion from circuit-based switched telecommunication networks to packet-based networks using the IP is the major change witnessed in the communication network. Such developments have increased the need for new security platforms and an advanced architecture for lawful interception, as security concerns have escalated due to the increasing number of cyberattacks. Therefore, with the introduction of next-generation networks, there is a need for legal interception providers to collaborate with network and application service providers to build an effective collaboration network among countries.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global lawful interception market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, network technology, device, communication content, service and end user.



Breakup by Network Technology:

Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

Others

Amongst these, WiMAX is the most widely used technology across the globe. It is a dynamic technology standard used for long-range wireless networking applications for both fixed and mobile connections.



Breakup by Device:

Mediation Devices

Routers

Intercept Access Point (IAP)

Gateways

Switches

Management Servers

Others

At present, mediation devices dominate the market as they form the delivery function and support the forwarding of intercepted traffic to many law enforcement monitoring facility interfaces simultaneously.



Breakup by Communication Content:

Voice Communication

Video

Text Messaging

Facsimile

Digital Pictures

File Transfer

Others

Based on the communication content, voice communication accounts for the majority of the overall market share. Voice decoder software enables a lawful interception application to decode audio from intercepted multimedia communications as recorded files or real-time data streams.



Breakup by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

System Integrators

On the basis of the service, managed services hold the leading position in the market. They enable and promote regulated lawful interception facilities by appropriate safeguard peculiarities, separating all intercepts by the network operators and controlling midway via secure system links.



Breakup by End User:

Government & Public Affairs

Law Enforcement Agencies

Small & Medium Enterprises

Law enforcement agencies represent the largest end users as the need for surveillance to combat crime and terrorism has been rising and terrorists and other criminals have become extremely sophisticated in their use of modern communications technologies.



Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Region-wise, North America, including the United States and Canada, exhibits a clear dominance in the market. This can be attributed to the presence of several global and regional telecom companies and increased awareness among law enforcement agencies about the benefits of the deployment of lawful interception solutions.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of key players. Some of these players include Aqsacom Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Incognito Software, Net Optics, Netscout, Siemens AG, SS8, Utimaco Safeware, Verint Systems and ZTE Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lawful interception market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lawful interception market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the network technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What is the breakup of the market based on the communication content?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global lawful interception market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lawful Interception Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Network Technology

6.1 Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Long Term Evolution (LTE)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Device

7.1 Mediation Devices

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Routers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Intercept Access Point (IAP)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Gateways

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Switches

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Management Servers

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Communication Content

8.1 Voice Communication

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Video

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Text Messaging

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Facsimile

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Digital Pictures

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 File Transfer

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Service

9.1 Professional Services

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Managed Services

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 System Integrators

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Government & Public Affairs

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Law Enforcement Agencies

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Aqsacom Incorporated

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Cisco Systems

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Incognito Software

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Net Optics

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Netscout

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Siemens AG

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 SS8

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Utimaco Safeware

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Verint Systems

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 ZTE Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

