Global Dentures Market to Surpass US$ 4,069.9 Million by 2028; owing to increasing dental care among elderly population, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dentures market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,623.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dentures Market:

Key players in the market are focused on the technological advancements by launching 3D printing technologies for denture manufacturing, which is expected to aid in the growth of the global dentures market.

For instance, in September 2019, Dentsply Sirona, a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, and Carbon, a leading digital manufacturing company, collaboratively launched Lucitone, a digital print denture workflow and material system, which is optimized for the Carbon M-Series printers. This partnership brought the first digitally produced dentures with Dentsply Sirona material and crafted by Carbon.

Moreover, in March 2019, Ivoclar Vivadent AG launched PrograPrint, a new 3D printing system for use in dental technology. The PrograPrint include innovations such as automatic material recognition and intuitive operation that ensures a reliable printing process of the objects/ dentures.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dentures market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, owing to increasing dental care for elderly population. For instance, According to the United States Census Bureau Factsheet 2018, in 2018, geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach approximately 77.0 million by 2034

The increasing launches of products is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, a dental company with a range of products and systems for dentists and dental technicians, launched Ivotion Denture System, a complete processing chain for the digital production of removable dentures. The system combines coordinated processing components with high-quality materials and technologies to be manufactured in a single milling procedure.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dentures market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent Ag, GC America Inc., Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.), Modern Dental Group Limited, COLTENE Group, VITA Zahnfabrik, Amann Girrbach AG, Formlabs, DIO Corporation, Shofu Inc., and Lang Dental Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dentures Market, By Product Type: Complete Dentures Partial Dentures

Global Dentures Market, By Manufacturing Process: Conventional Denture 3D-Printed Denture

Global Dentures Market, By Usage Fixed Removable

Global Dentures Market , By End User: Hospital Dental Clinics Others

Global Dentures Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





