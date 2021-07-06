Valuable Insights for Returning to Service the Right Way from Global Aerospace

Parsippany, NJ, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many people say that the pandemic had an interesting effect on how they perceived time. On one hand, it seemed like the months spent in quarantine went on forever. On the other hand, memories of our personal and business lives suddenly grinding to a halt are extremely vivid for most of us, making it seem like that change happened “just yesterday.”

So now, as the pandemic appears to be behind us, it’s understandable that aviation professionals may be experiencing a bit of temporal whiplash: It felt like you would never be back in the air and now operations are surging back to life.



One thing that has remained unchanged—before, during and now after the pandemic—is the requirement to conduct air and ground operations with the utmost safety.

Valuable Advice From Top Industry Experts

The articles—authored by respected industry experts and published through our SM4 Aviation Safety Program—provide insights that are tremendously valuable to anyone anticipating or executing a return to pre-pandemic activity levels.

Presented in order of their publication dates, which span April 29, 2020 to June 7, 2021, the pieces are also an interesting time capsule that captures the uncertainty of the early pandemic months, the determination to stay focused and now the optimism for better times ahead.

We invite you to take a look at these informative and encouraging articles:

The Journey to the New Normal: Is Your Organization Prepared to Resume Operations?

Reinvention Throughout the Pandemic

How Many Hours Are You Really Working?

2021 Is Here—Are You Ready?

Enhancing Aviation’s Value & Relevance in Today’s Pandemic Environment

SMS Policy Review: Is Your Safety Culture Adaptable, Flexible and Resilient?

Caffeine Will Enable Me To Power Through My Day. Right?

3 Things To Keep Your Eye on as Global Business Aviation Begins To Rebound

