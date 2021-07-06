English French

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING

OF JULY 28, 2021

AVAILABILITY OF THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 6, 2021 - Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in generating and manufacturing revolutionary semiconductor materials, reminds that the Company’s shareholders are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting to be held on Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 9.30 a.m. (Paris time), at the Centre de conférences CAPITAL 8, 32 Rue Monceau, 75008 Paris - France.

The meeting notice as provided for in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, including the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders’ vote during this General Meeting, has been published in the legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) of June 23, 2021, and is available for consultation on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2021 - O&EGM July 28, 2021.

The information and documentation as referred to in Article R. 22-10-3 of the French Commercial Code have been published on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com ) , in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2021 - O&EGM July 28, 2021, within the 21-days legal period before the General Meeting.

Documents as listed in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, as well as the single postal voting or proxy form, are available through the Company or its proxy CACEIS Corporate Trust.

Shareholders have the possibility to obtain these documents by simple request sent no later than 5 days prior to the date of the General Meeting:

by mail to the Company’s headquarters’ address (Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin - France) for the attention of the Legal Department,

or by email sent to shareholders-gm@soitec.com,

or by mail sent to CACEIS Corporate Trust (at the following address: Service Assemblées – 14 rue Rouget de Lisle - 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux - France).





Any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company’s headquarters during a 15-day period prior to the General Meeting.

For bearer shareholders, such right can be exercised by providing a shareholding certificate in the bearer shares accounts held by an authorized financial intermediary.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations:







Steve Babureck

+33 6 16 38 56 27

+65 9231 9735

steve.babureck@soitec.com



Media Contact:







Isabelle Laurent

+33 1 53 32 61 51

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr







Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 66,730,446.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

