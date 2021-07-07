Atos takes data sharing to the next level with “Atos Digital Hub”

English French

New accelerator for digital collaboration brings together multiple industry players in shared and transparent ecosystem platforms

Paris, July 7, 2021 – At its annual ‘Atos Technology Days’ event, Atos today announced the launch of a major initiative that positions the Group as a main actor in the growing data economy and outlines its strategic vision for the coming years: “Atos Digital Hub”, a one-of-a-kind solution whose primary objective is to serve as an accelerator for the building of ecosystem platforms. Based on the observation that data is still too siloed within and across organizations and that value creation often lies in data federation, Atos' approach is to provide trusted digital ecosystem hubs for organizations – with equity, reliability, and security at the heart.

When it comes to data value, rarely does any one entity hold all the necessary "pieces of the puzzle". However, many organizations remain steadfast in their belief that the pieces they do hold have a differentiating value. Hence their reluctance to openly share data without a defined path to monetization, not to mention the dynamics of data privacy regulations. Despite this, the ability to collaborate with an ecosystem and share data is providing great flexibility to businesses – enabling them to quickly adapt to changes and to satisfy new customer demands which no one entity could answer alone.

In this context, the Atos Digital Hub aims to enable and orchestrate value chains within extended data-driven ecosystems. Ones in which stakeholders of the ecosystem (organizations, partners, suppliers and customers) can build, manage and monetize services with transparency and contractual guarantees of how data will be used and protected. In addition to using analytics and AI to help unlock the value of data, the framework allows for the creation of business services based on federated data, with a set of predefined blueprints supporting diverse industry models.

As part of this solution, Atos will act as a trusted intermediary and neutral player which operates and orchestrates the platform – guaranteeing the required level of trust and ensuring that all platform participants are treated fairly.

“While the idea of data monetization is not new, trusted exchanges are rare, so Atos, by using all its skills and technologies from across the Group, is creating the next level of business platforms to help partners to collaborate and generate a better return on their respective data and services. It’s important to highlight that Atos is working with data and cloud communities, such as GAIA-X data space consortiums and IDSA partners, to foster innovative business solutions which use fair and sovereign usage of data,” said Gard Little, Vice President, Global Services Markets and Trends, IDC.

“We aim to support the multi-party digital economy by bringing value and trust to the market. This is not just about technology, but also about realizing that enterprises work as part of business communities. We enable groups of industry players to act together in a single ecosystem, with the ability to share data assets in a frictionless manner and work towards a common business goal,” said Sophie Proust, Chief Technology Officer, Atos. “We must act now and start working with existing best practices, establish trusted data ecosystems, and refine as we learn.”

Atos Digital Hub is a technology foundation provided by Atos, which allows for the creation of tailored platforms for a wide spectrum of activities and sectors, such as:

Healthcare and life sciences: offering more personalized and efficient care paths for patients thanks to interoperable clinical care platforms that enable a wide community of healthcare professionals and healthcare institutions, laboratories or government agencies to exchange valuable health information – further advancing the development of healthcare standards and overcoming system disparities.

offering more personalized and efficient care paths for patients thanks to interoperable clinical care platforms that enable a wide community of healthcare professionals and healthcare institutions, laboratories or government agencies to exchange valuable health information – further advancing the development of healthcare standards and overcoming system disparities. Electric vehicle charging: federating data from energy suppliers, charging station operators and car manufacturers, so that users can get seamless access to any charging and related payment service.

federating data from energy suppliers, charging station operators and car manufacturers, so that users can get seamless access to any charging and related payment service. Tourism : creating a collaborative environment which aggregates the offers from a wide range of local tourism players (flight services, restaurants, shops, events venues) thereby increasing the brand value of the destination and generating more revenue across the ecosystem.

: creating a collaborative environment which aggregates the offers from a wide range of local tourism players (flight services, restaurants, shops, events venues) thereby increasing the brand value of the destination and generating more revenue across the ecosystem. Decarbonization: allowing enterprises to simplify and automate the collection, calculation, reporting, data analysis and visualization of their carbon emissions across entire supply chains; and working with audit and certification bodies and local governments, to establish a transparent approach to data sharing and exchange.

Atos puts decarbonization at the heart of its approach, in line with its journey to carbon neutrality, and has recently launched the most comprehensive end-to-end decarbonization capabilities on the market to enable and accelerate its clients’ journeys to net zero .

