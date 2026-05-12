Atos and Backbase to accelerate secure, AI-native banking across regulated markets

A partnership deployed in International Markets including Africa, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Turkey, South & Southeast Europe and Switzerland.



Paris, France, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 12, 2026 — Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announced the signing of a Master Collaboration Agreement with Backbase, the creator of the AI-Native Banking OS. The agreement strengthens collaboration between the two companies to support financial institutions in accelerating AI-native transformation while maintaining control, compliance, and resilience in increasingly complex and regulated environments across International Markets including Africa, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Portugal, Spain, Southeast Europe, Switzerland and Turkey.

As Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to innovate with AI while maintaining strict control over data, operations, and regulatory compliance, Atos and Backbase will support clients in modernizing their banking platforms while ensuring that transformation remains secure, governed, and aligned with specific sovereignty requirements.

The agreement establishes a structured framework for collaboration across opportunity development, professional services, delivery enablement, training, and joint go-to-market initiatives. Together, Atos and Backbase will support banks and financial institutions in modernizing customer journeys, enhancing digital engagement, and delivering seamless, customer-centric banking experiences.

The collaboration combines Backbase’s AI-Native Banking OS with Atos’ expertise in AI-powered transformation, systems integration, sovereign cloud, cybersecurity, and large-scale services delivery. By aligning their complementary capabilities, the two companies aim to help financial institutions build agile, resilient, and future-ready digital banking environments.

Daniele Principato, head of International Markets, Atos, said: "This agreement with Backbase reflects our commitment to helping financial institutions in International Markets harness the power of AI in a secure and scalable way. The demand for resilient and future-ready banking platforms continues to grow across all our markets and by combining our global expertise with strong partners and our regional leadership, we are well positioned to support our clients in navigating transformation with confidence and control.”

Ricardo Ribelles, global VP partnerships and alliances, Backbase, added: "Atos brings the sovereign cloud infrastructure, integration depth, and regional reach that banks in these markets need. Together we close the gap between a bank's AI ambitions and the reality of running those capabilities at scale - inside a governed, compliant architecture that meets local data sovereignty requirements."

This agreement further reinforces Atos’ role as a trusted partner to the financial services sector, supporting secure, sovereign cloud-driven, and AI-native transformation programs, while leveraging Backbase’s deep banking and agentic technology expertise to accelerate innovation and modernization.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

About Backbase

Backbase built the AI-native Banking OS - the operating system that turns fragmented banking operations into a Unified Frontline. Customers, employees, and AI agents work as one across digital channels, front-office, and operations. 120+ leading banks run on Backbase across Retail, SMB & Commercial, Private Banking, and Wealth Management. Recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and Datos as a category leader, Backbase was founded in 2003 by Jouk Pleiter and is headquartered in Amsterdam, with teams across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Press contacts

Lucie Leonardi | lucie.leonardi@atos.net

Stefan Maritz | press-relations@backbase.com

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