United Electronic Industries announces Solutions Stack aligned with the FACE Technical Standard for its leading Hardware Platform using FACE TSS technology from Real-Time Innovations

NORWOOD, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Electronic Industries (UEI) announces an integrated avionics solution stack aligned with the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) standard using the certified FACE conformant Transport Services Segment (TSS) product from Real-Time Innovations (RTI). This capability enables rapid integration with other portable FACE software applications to the UEI platform through the RTI TSS, providing a low-risk, cost-effective connectivity foundation for FACE systems integrators.



UEI supplies data acquisition, control, and test system hardware to meet the stringent requirements of military and aerospace industry applications. Whether commercial or military aviation, UEI has rugged and reliable solutions that are deployable in a variety of environments. With flexible 1-12 slot chassis and more the 80+ I/O and avionic boards commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS), UEI ensures FACE applications executing with the RTI TSS can easily, seamlessly and securely pass data between both simulated and deployed systems. Plus, with UEI’s long-term 10-year availability guarantee, product obsolescence is no longer an issue.

RTI’s FACE Transport Service Segment (TSS) was the first TSS solution to achieve FACE conformance certification. The RTI TSS accelerates and assures interoperability of FACE applications. It extends FACE application software portability and system interoperability benefits by integrating the RTI FACE TSS with the Object Management Group (OMG®) Data Distribution ServiceTM (DDS) Standard, now used by over 1,000 global defense systems.

UEI will share its experiences using RTI’s FACE TSS to read and control avionics within its COTS platform at the upcoming FACE Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM). “The ease of use and interoperability, coupled with RTI’s leading connectivity software, brought this project in early and under budget,” said Erik Goethert, Senior Director of Technical Marketing for UEI.

“We welcome UEI to the FACE Consortium,” said Chip Downing, Senior Market Development Director at RTI. “This integrated solution accelerates the integration of FACE Units of Conformance (UoCs) using a MOSA standards-based environment.”

This solution will be demonstrated at the FACE TIM hosted by the US Army PEO Aviation at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama on September 14, 2021. Attendance is free and open to the public. Register for the FACE TIM here.

About United Electronic Industries, Inc

UEI’s family of rugged chassis and extensive selection of over 85 I/O boards dominates the simulation, test and data acquisition markets in aerospace, defense, industrial and transportation applications. UEI’s customers include tier 1 aerospace, defense, space and industrial companies, and all branches of the military. UEI’s world class customer support and service enable rapid customer deployment and seamless integration into virtually any popular software environment including LabVIEW, Simulink/MATLAB, .NET, Java as well as C/C++. UEI headquarters is located at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. Additional UEI offices located in the UK and Germany.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.



RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers' success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.



RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

