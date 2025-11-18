RTI at I/ITSEC 2025: Software Driving Next-Gen Modeling, Simulation, and Training

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2025, taking place December 1-5 at the Orange County Convention Center. At Booth #343, RTI will showcase RTI Connext®, its data-centric software that unifies design, integration, Digital Twins, and training environments for next-generation modeling, simulation, and training (MS&T) systems .

Attendees can also experience a live demo of REGENT Craft’s zero-emission seaglider , featuring a Digital Twin integrated with flight control software, environmental modeling, and operator interfaces. The demonstration will show how Connext extends development into training, enabling high-fidelity, cost-efficient operator training and mission rehearsal.

Visit Booth #343 to see Connext in action, explore the seaglider demo, and connect with RTI experts about your next mission-critical program.

In addition to exhibiting, RTI experts will speak at the following sessions:

Achieving Secure and Scalable Interoperability: OMG DDS for MOSA-Compliant LVC Training Monday, Dec. 1 | 12:45 – 1:15 PM | Room 320C Robert Proctor, Jr. & David Whitten, RTI

Validating a Digital Twin Taxonomy for Defense Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 2:00 – 3:00 PM | Room 320D Robert Proctor, Jr., RTI; Patrick Buckley, Ph.D., Northrop Grumman

Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Distributed Simulation Thursday, Dec. 4 | 1:00 – 4:00 PM | Room 331B Robert Proctor, Jr., David Whitten & Andre Odermatt, RTI





Event Details

What : I/ITSEC 2025

: I/ITSEC 2025 When : December 1-5, 2025

: December 1-5, 2025 Where: Booth #343, Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819



For more information about RTI at I/ITSEC, please visit: rti.com/iitsec-2025 .

About RTI