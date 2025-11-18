RTI at I/ITSEC 2025: Software Driving Next-Gen Modeling, Simulation, and Training

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the software framework company for physical AI systems, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2025, taking place December 1-5 at the Orange County Convention Center. At Booth #343, RTI will showcase RTI Connext®, its data-centric software that unifies design, integration, Digital Twins, and training environments for next-generation modeling, simulation, and training (MS&T) systems.
Attendees can also experience a live demo of REGENT Craft’s zero-emission seaglider, featuring a Digital Twin integrated with flight control software, environmental modeling, and operator interfaces. The demonstration will show how Connext extends development into training, enabling high-fidelity, cost-efficient operator training and mission rehearsal.
Visit Booth #343 to see Connext in action, explore the seaglider demo, and connect with RTI experts about your next mission-critical program.
In addition to exhibiting, RTI experts will speak at the following sessions:
- Achieving Secure and Scalable Interoperability: OMG DDS for MOSA-Compliant LVC Training
- Monday, Dec. 1 | 12:45 – 1:15 PM | Room 320C
- Robert Proctor, Jr. & David Whitten, RTI
- Validating a Digital Twin Taxonomy for Defense
- Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 2:00 – 3:00 PM | Room 320D
- Robert Proctor, Jr., RTI; Patrick Buckley, Ph.D., Northrop Grumman
- Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Distributed Simulation
- Thursday, Dec. 4 | 1:00 – 4:00 PM | Room 331B
- Robert Proctor, Jr., David Whitten & Andre Odermatt, RTI
Event Details
- What: I/ITSEC 2025
- When: December 1-5, 2025
- Where: Booth #343, Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819
For more information about RTI at I/ITSEC, please visit: rti.com/iitsec-2025.
About RTI
RTI is the software framework company for physical AI systems, with a mission to run a smarter world. RTI Connext® provides the data architecture for over 2,000 designs in Aerospace and Defense, Medtech, Automotive, and Robotics – running in more than $1T of total deployed systems worldwide. Only RTI combines decades of technical expertise with industry-leading software and tools to develop smarter systems, faster. Learn more at www.rti.com.