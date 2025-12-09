RTI to Showcase Connext Drive 4.0 at CES 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the safety-certified communication framework leader for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), will exhibit at CES 2026 , held January 6-9 in Las Vegas. At Booth #4662 in the LVCC West Hall, RTI will showcase Connext Drive® 4.0 , the proven DDS-based software framework that enables OEMs and Tier 1s to accelerate development of next-generation SDVs.

RTI software helps OEMs shift left while maintaining a smooth workflow with their ecosystems. Connext Drive bridges legacy and modern architectures to enable real-time data sharing without custom code and provides reliable transport for key SDV domains including simulation, zonal architecture, HPC and telematics. With AI-enhanced capabilities and the industry’s first DDS-based SDV Toolchain, Connext Drive 4.0 gives development teams a modernization shortcut that fast tracks SDV programs. Connext Drive now powers over 2 million vehicles on the road and is used by more than 25 automotive companies.

At CES, RTI will feature a live, integrated demonstration environment that highlights continuous development from simulation to production:

Simulation : Connext Drive is integrated with Ansys simulation software to enable early, frequent, and hardware-independent testing and validation.

: Connext Drive is integrated with Ansys simulation software to enable early, frequent, and hardware-independent testing and validation. Prototyping : An adaptive headlamp concept is rapidly built using off-the-shelf hardware while reusing the same software developed for simulation.

: An adaptive headlamp concept is rapidly built using off-the-shelf hardware while reusing the same software developed for simulation. Production: The adaptive headlamp system runs on automotive-grade hardware from NXP, demonstrating how the same code can seamlessly move into production without custom development.



In addition, attendees are invited to experience the new SDV Toolchain in a dedicated kiosk. The demo, presented with Vector, will highlight how Connext Drive integrates with the CANoe.DDS software tool to support SDV development and testing.

Event Details

What: RTI at CES 2026, Booth #4662 in the LVCC West Hall

When: January 6-9, 2026

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center

For more information about RTI at CES 2026, or to schedule a technical deep dive with a member of the automotive team, please visit the event page .

About RTI

RTI delivers the real-time data communication that powers the next generation of Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs). RTI is the safety-certified communication framework leader for SDVs, trusted by OEMs to bridge from legacy to modern architectures, thereby accelerating development from simulation to production. RTI Connext Drive® powers over 1 million vehicles on the road today and is used by more than 25 automotive companies to accelerate their SDV programs and enable zonal, ADAS, and telematics architectures.