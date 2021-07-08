Los Angeles, USA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch of New Therapies Amplifies Competition in the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Landscape, Pronounces DelveInsight
The Dry Eye disease pipeline represents a number of promising therapies in clinical development with novel mechanisms of action (MOAs) ranging from Chemokine receptor antagonists, Syk kinase inhibitors, Lipid modulators, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors, Melanocortin type 1 receptor agonists, Melanocortin type 5 receptor agonists, and so many others.
DelveInsight’s ‘Dry Eye Disease (DED) Pipeline Insights’ report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Dry Eye Disease emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working in the Dry Eye Disease pipeline domain, and future potential of the space.
Some of the focal points picked from the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline report:
- DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Dry Eye Disease Pipeline with 60+ active players in the domain.
- Key Dry Eye Disease pipeline therapies include CLX-OPH-621, AGN-231868, IC-265, NOV03, OT-202, PP 001, PL 9643, Reproxalap, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease.
- Key prominent pharma players working in the domain include Cellix Bio, AbbVie, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Novaliq, Ocumension Therapeutics, Panoptes Pharma, Palatin Technologies, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and others.
- Reproxalap, a novel topically administered RASP inhibitor by Aldeyra Therapeutics, is currently in Phase III clinical development as a 0.25% ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, two ocular inflammatory diseases that often occur together (NCT04735393).
- In May 2021, Oculis announced positive data from two clinical proof of concept Phase II trials with OCS-02, a novel, topical anti-TNF alpha antibody fragment candidate, in Dry Eye Disease (DED) and Acute Anterior Uveitis (AAU). The data were presented for the first time at ARVO 2021, the annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, which took place virtually from May 1-7, 2021.
The Dry Eye Disease Pipeline reports offer a holistic scenario of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Dry Eye Disease domain.
Dry Eye Disease (DED) is a complex, multifactorial condition that causes inflammation of the ocular surface and lacrimal glands and reductions in the quality and/or quantity of tears. It results in visual disturbance, and tear film instability with potential damage to the ocular surface.
Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|AGN-231868
|AbbVie
|Phase I/II
|Chemokine receptor antagonists
|Topical
|IC-265
|IACTA Pharmaceuticals
|Phase II
|Syk kinase inhibitors
|Ophthalmic
|NOV03
|Novaliq
|Phase III
|Lipid modulators
|Ophthalmic
|OT-202
|Ocumension Therapeutics
|Preclinical
|Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors
|Topical
|PP 001
|Panoptes Pharma
|Phase II
|Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors
|Ophthalmic
|PL 9643
|Palatin Technologies
|Phase II
|Melanocortin type 1 receptor agonists, Melanocortin type 5 receptor agonists
|Ophthalmic
|Reproxalap
|Aldeyra Therapeutics
|Phase III
|Malondialdehyde inhibitors
|Ophthalmic
|OK 101
|Cellix Bio
|Preclinical
|CMKLR1 protein stimulants
|NA
|Timbetasin
|RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
|Phase III
|Nerve growth factor stimulants
|Ophthalmic
|Tivanisiran
|Sylentis
|Phase III
|TRPV1 receptor antagonists
|Ophthalmic
|ALY688
|Allysta Pharmaceuticals
|Phase II/III
|Adiponectin receptor agonists
|Ophthalmic
|ST 100
|Stuart Therapeutics
|Phase II
|Collagen replacements
|Ophthalmic
Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Assessment
The Dry Eye Disease Pipeline report presents a kaleidoscopic view of the DED emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Cell therapy
- Peptides
- Small interfering RNA
- Small molecule
By Route of Administration
- Ophthalmic
- Topical
By Mechanism of Action
- Chemokine receptor antagonists
- CMKLR1 protein stimulants
- Syk kinase inhibitors
- Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors
- Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors
- Malondialdehyde inhibitors
- Melanocortin type 1 receptor agonists, Melanocortin type 5 receptor agonists
- Adiponectin receptor agonists
By Targets
- Chemokine receptor
- Syk kinase
- Protein tyrosine kinase
- Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase
- Malondialdehyde
- Melanocortin type 1 receptor, Melanocortin type 5 receptor
- Adiponectin receptor
Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Cellix Bio, AbbVie, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Novaliq, Ocumension Therapeutics, Panoptes Pharma, Palatin Technologies, Aldeyra Therapeutics, among others.
Key Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapies: CLX-OPH-621, AGN-231868, IC-265, NOV03, OT-202, PP 001, PL 9643, Reproxalap, and others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Report Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Dry Eye Disease Disease Overview
|4
|DED Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis
|5
|Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|Dry Eye Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|7
|In-depth Commercial Dry Eye Disease Assessment
|8
|Dry Eye Disease Collaboration Deals
|9
|Late Stage Dry Eye Disease Products (Phase III)
|10
|Mid-Stage Dry Eye Disease Products (Phase II)
|11
|Early Stage Dry Eye Disease Products (Phase I)
|12
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage DED Products
|13
|Inactive Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Products
|14
|Key Dry Eye Disease Products
|15
|Unmet Needs
|16
|DED Market Drivers and Barriers
|17
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18
|Analyst Views
|19
|Key Dry Eye Disease Companies
|20
|Appendix
