Launch of New Therapies Amplifies Competition in the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Landscape, Pronounces DelveInsight

The Dry Eye disease pipeline represents a number of promising therapies in clinical development with novel mechanisms of action (MOAs) ranging from Chemokine receptor antagonists, Syk kinase inhibitors, Lipid modulators, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors, Melanocortin type 1 receptor agonists, Melanocortin type 5 receptor agonists, and so many others.

DelveInsight’s Dry Eye Disease (DED) Pipeline Insights report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Dry Eye Disease emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working in the Dry Eye Disease pipeline domain, and future potential of the space. 

Some of the focal points picked from the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Dry Eye Disease Pipeline with 60+ active players in the domain.
  • Key Dry Eye Disease pipeline therapies include CLX-OPH-621, AGN-231868, IC-265, NOV03, OT-202, PP 001, PL 9643, Reproxalap, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease. 
  • Key prominent pharma players working in the domain include Cellix Bio, AbbVie, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Novaliq, Ocumension Therapeutics, Panoptes Pharma, Palatin Technologies, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and others.
  • Reproxalap, a novel topically administered RASP inhibitor by Aldeyra Therapeutics, is currently in Phase III clinical development as a 0.25% ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, two ocular inflammatory diseases that often occur together (NCT04735393).
  • In May 2021, Oculis announced positive data from two clinical proof of concept Phase II trials with OCS-02, a novel, topical anti-TNF alpha antibody fragment candidate, in Dry Eye Disease (DED) and Acute Anterior Uveitis (AAU). The data were presented for the first time at ARVO 2021, the annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, which took place virtually from May 1-7, 2021.

The Dry Eye Disease Pipeline reports offer a holistic scenario of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Dry Eye Disease domain.

Dry Eye Disease: Overview

Dry Eye Disease (DED) is a complex, multifactorial condition that causes inflammation of the ocular surface and lacrimal glands and reductions in the quality and/or quantity of tears. It results in visual disturbance, and tear film instability with potential damage to the ocular surface. 

Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Drugs 

DrugCompanyPhaseMoARoA
AGN-231868AbbVie Phase I/IIChemokine receptor antagonistsTopical
IC-265IACTA Pharmaceuticals Phase IISyk kinase inhibitorsOphthalmic
NOV03NovaliqPhase IIILipid modulatorsOphthalmic
OT-202Ocumension TherapeuticsPreclinicalProtein tyrosine kinase inhibitorsTopical
PP 001Panoptes PharmaPhase IIDihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitorsOphthalmic
PL 9643Palatin TechnologiesPhase IIMelanocortin type 1 receptor agonists, Melanocortin type 5 receptor agonistsOphthalmic
ReproxalapAldeyra TherapeuticsPhase IIIMalondialdehyde inhibitorsOphthalmic
OK 101Cellix BioPreclinicalCMKLR1 protein stimulantsNA
TimbetasinRegeneRx BiopharmaceuticalsPhase IIINerve growth factor stimulantsOphthalmic
TivanisiranSylentisPhase IIITRPV1 receptor antagonistsOphthalmic
ALY688Allysta PharmaceuticalsPhase II/IIIAdiponectin receptor agonistsOphthalmic
ST 100Stuart TherapeuticsPhase IICollagen replacementsOphthalmic

Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Assessment 

The Dry Eye Disease Pipeline report presents a kaleidoscopic view of the DED emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Cell therapy
  • Peptides
  • Small interfering RNA
  • Small molecule

By Route of Administration

  • Ophthalmic
  • Topical

By Mechanism of Action

  • Chemokine receptor antagonists
  • CMKLR1 protein stimulants
  • Syk kinase inhibitors
  • Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors
  • Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors
  • Malondialdehyde inhibitors
  • Melanocortin type 1 receptor agonists, Melanocortin type 5 receptor agonists
  • Adiponectin receptor agonists

By Targets

  • Chemokine receptor
  • Syk kinase
  • Protein tyrosine kinase
  • Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase
  • Malondialdehyde
  • Melanocortin type 1 receptor, Melanocortin type 5 receptor
  • Adiponectin receptor

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Cellix Bio, AbbVie, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Novaliq, Ocumension Therapeutics, Panoptes Pharma, Palatin Technologies, Aldeyra Therapeutics, among others.
Key Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapies: CLX-OPH-621, AGN-231868, IC-265, NOV03, OT-202, PP 001, PL 9643, Reproxalap, and others.

Table of Contents 

1Report Introduction
2Executive Summary
3Dry Eye Disease Disease Overview
4DED Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis
5Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment
6Dry Eye Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7In-depth Commercial Dry Eye Disease Assessment
8Dry Eye Disease Collaboration Deals 
9Late Stage Dry Eye Disease Products (Phase III)
10Mid-Stage Dry Eye Disease Products (Phase II)
11Early Stage Dry Eye Disease Products (Phase I)
12Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage DED Products
13Inactive Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Products 
14Key Dry Eye Disease Products
15Unmet Needs
16DED Market Drivers and Barriers
17Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18Analyst Views
19Key Dry Eye Disease Companies
20Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

