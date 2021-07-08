English Swedish

Invitation to presentation of Sdiptech's interim report for the second quarter of 2021

Sdiptech AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, 22 July 2021 at 08:00 CEST and invites you to a presentation via a webcast conference call on the same date at 14.00 CEST. Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm and CFO Bengt Lejdström will present the report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast presentation

The transmission can be viewed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/sdiptech/sdiptech-q2-2021/

The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website, www.sdiptech.se, before the start of the presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 8 July 2021, at 08:00 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

