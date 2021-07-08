English French

Polytechnic University of Bucharest wins 10th edition of the Atos IT Challenge

“Tire2Tire” uses video machine learning to check the health and efficiency of truck tires

Paris, July 8 2021 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces the winners of its international student competition, the Atos IT Challenge . The 3 winning teams were presented with their awards yesterday during the Ceremony which took place during the Atos Technology Days.

Now in its tenth year, the competition saw 144 teams from 28 countries around the world compete on the theme: “ How can Digital Decarbonize Non-Digital? ”.

The goal of the challenge is to develop digital solutions that will support multiple areas of decarbonization and decarbonization initiatives, helping companies and society to tackle climate change. The teams had to develop a functioning application, mobile app, service, or simulation to support industry, commerce, or individuals in the drive for decarbonization.

After an initial first round in which 15 teams were selected, the Atos IT Challenge Jury, made up of experts and Atos executives1, chose three finalists. These are:

1st prize and competition winner: Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Romania

Tire2Tire is a hardware device that helps truck drivers to reduce the amount of fossil fuel used improperly and minimize the carbon emissions of their vehicles. By using a machine learning algorithm, Tire2Tire catalogs the viability of truck tires and sends the data to truck fleet managers, responsible for their maintenance.

The team won €10,000.

2nd prize: Fh Südwestfahlen, Germany

GreenList is a mobile application-based smart shopping list that simplifies grocery shopping and contributes to CO2 emission reduction in the food industry. The application empowers consumers to choose the most sustainable products for their money. As a result, the demand for climate-friendly products increases, which in turn decreases CO2 emissions. The team won €5,000.

3rd prize: Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, France

green'it is a mobile application that connects users to a network of enterprises which are verified to be committed to sustainable consumption, as well as to a range of green associations that are looking for help in environment protection activities. The team won €3,000.

Each student in each of the three teams was offered the opportunity to do either an internship at Atos or to work together with the company to develop their project.

Special Prize: German University in Cairo, Egypt

BeatTheReceipt uses the latest technologies to find an alternative process to printing receipts. It digitalizes the process of printing receipts by generating QR codes that redirect the customer to his receipt when scanning the QR code.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Proust, Group Chief Technical Officer, Atos said: “Congratulations to our winners and to all of our contestants! I am so impressed by the outstanding creativity and the quality of the contributions of this tenth edition. Decarbonization is key when it comes to digital technologies, it’s also at the core of Atos’ strategy, and we’re very proud to encourage the new generation to contribute to a more sustainable world”.

Atos also revealed the theme for the IT Challenge 2022: “To the Moon… to Mars… and to the stars”. Next year’s participating teams will have to explore how data can be used from space within digital data driven ecosystems to advance humanity’s progress, both in space and on Earth.

Since its creation in 2012, the Atos IT Challenge has empowered students from around the world to develop applications connected to major trends in the digital revolution, such as smart mobility, connected cars, interactive media, connected life, the “right to be forgotten”, blockchain and artificial intelligence. Students are mentored by members of Atos Scientific Community who provide technical and practical support, advice, and encouragement.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

