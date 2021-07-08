At a CAGR of 4.5%, Global Facial Skincare and Makeup Market to Reach US$ 182,649.0 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global facial skincare & makeup market was valued at US$ 145,532.3 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Facial Skincare & Makeup Market:

Increasing adoption of facial cleansers and face wash products across various industrial domains is expected to drive market growth of facial skincare & makeup market over the forecast period. Pollution is one of the major concerns across the globe, Pollution exposure is deteriorating the health of the skin of individuals in the region. Such factors are driving the demand for facial cleansers and face wash products in the region. Demand for men’s facial cleansers and face wash products are also expected to witness a rapid growth in demand during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing knowledge about skincare among the individuals in the generation z age group.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global facial skincare & makeup market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2020-2027). The market for these goods is being driven by rising awareness of the benefits of facial products in maintaining healthy skin, improving skin appearance, and minimizing skin disorders. Facial care products have accounted for about 70.0 percent of the overall revenue in the skin care market in recent years. Manufacturers have begun brand campaigns on numerous social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to advertise their products.

Among product type, Facial creams accounted for the majority of global revenue in 2019. The demand for face creams has been driven by celebrity endorsements and a variety of commercial promotions. At an affordable cost, face creams improve general attractiveness and make facial skin look bright and shining. Other facial products, such as skin-whitening and anti-aging creams, are in high demand because of their ability to enter skin pigments, decrease face spots, brighten skin, and diminish wrinkles. These applications are increasing the demand in the product category.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global facial skincare & makeup market include Procter & Gamble Company, Beiersdorf AG., L'Oreal SA, Unilever PLC, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, Shiseido Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Avon Products Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon, Inc., and Skin Food Co., Ltd.

Key players are focusing on capacity expansion strategies in order to gain a stronger customer base. For instance, Liz. K Super First C serum is among one of the popular brands in South Korea. Due to continuous innovations in liquid serum based products, liquid serum formulations are expected to witness substantial growth in demand during the forecast period. Numerous companies have launched CBD based face oils and serums across North America. For instance, in January 2020, Sephora launched its Saint Jane rin approximately 22 states across the US. Sephora offers a range of serums and face oils through the brand.

Market Segmentation:

Global Facial Skincare & Makeup Market, By Product Type: Skincare Cleanser Cream & Lotion Face Oils Face Packs Face Wash Other Skincare’s Scrubs Serum Shaving Products Soap Makeup Eye Makeup Face Makeup Lip Makeup Other Makeup

Global Facial Skincare & Makeup Market, By Form Type: Concentrates Emulsions Foam Gel Other Forms Powder Solids Sprays

Global Facial Skincare & Makeup, By Distribution Channel: Drug Stores Online Retail Specialty Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Others

Global Facial Skincare & Makeup Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S Canada Europe By Country: Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country/Region: Middle East Africa







