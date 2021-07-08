Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Heading to Mexico with New 50-Store Deal

FAT Brands announces deal to develop 50 co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations in Mexico

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and seven other restaurant concepts, is bringing Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to Mexico in a new 50-store franchise deal in partnership with Red Rombo Group SA de CV.

The co-branded concept, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, will make its debut in Mexico City with three locations slated in the capital city, the first of which is set to open by the end of the year. The expansion into Mexico marks the 14th international foray for the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded model. The complementary, two-in-one concept is quickly becoming the standard for FAT Brands franchisees, with over 70 percent of Fatburger locations now co-branded with Buffalo’s Express.

“We’re excited to bring the popularity of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to Mexico, where the fast casual market is growing steadily year after year,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express model has been well received on an international level with recent growth in Singapore and France. We are always looking to continue to expand our footprint throughout the world and are eager to bring our burgers and wings to Mexico and other countries.”

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Mexico Master Franchisee and Red Rombo Group CEO, Jaime Parra, said the following about his company acquiring the rights to develop Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express throughout Mexico, “Here at Red Rombo Group, we are excited to bring the world's most iconic burgers and wings to Mexico. We are proud to be partnering with FAT Brands and we trust Mexicans will be delighted with Fatburger’s original, unmatched taste and quality.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili, jalapenos and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, IMPOSSIBLE™ Burgers, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hand scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing. All offerings at Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express are Halal.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises approximately 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .



About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our future growth and expansion in Mexico and other international locations. Forward-looking statements generally use words such as “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “should,” “estimate,” “will,” “plans,” “forecast,” and similar expressions, and reflect our expectations concerning the future. Our future performance may differ materially from current expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies including, but not limited to, uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.