The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation Earns Numerous Awards for Preserving Your Memory Magazine

New York, NY, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation has once again been recognized for their outstanding tri-annual magazine, Preserving Your Memory, garnering accolades from Hermes Creative Awards and the spring Digital Health Awards.

Two issues in particular caught the eye of the Hermes Creative Awards judges: The summer 2020 issue—featuring Gene Wilder—received a Platinum Award, and the Fall 2020 issue—featuring Bishop T.D. Jakes—received an Honorable Mention.

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. It's one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world, with winners ranging in size from individuals to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies, and is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). It recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. Being a Hermes Creative Award Winner is a tremendous achievement. To view the winners online: https://enter.hermesawards.com/winners/

In addition, online issues of Preserving Your Memory, available on the Foundation’s ALZinfo.org website, received a Merit Award from the spring Digital Health Awards (https://www.healthawards.com/dha/dha_s2021_winners.pdf). The goal of the Digital Health Awards is to recognize high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. The awards program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center(HIRC), a clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our high standard of quality in the resources we create through our Information Program. These awards exemplify our commitment to providing professional and informative materials, both for people with Alzheimer’s and for those who care for them,” said Lucretia Holden, Executive Director of the Fisher Center Foundation.

About Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation provides millions of dollars for breakthrough Alzheimer’s research. Research is conducted at the Fisher Center lab at The Rockefeller University, plus other leading research institutes around the world. The lab is led by Acting Director Dr. Marc Flajolet, and also includes over 45 world-renowned scientists. The Fisher Center Lab has also recently enlisted a Neuroscience Advisory Committee with six highly respected Neuroscientists, including a 2017 Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine.

The Fisher Center lab at The Rockefeller University is one of the largest and most modern scientific facilities in the world dedicated to solving the puzzle of Alzheimer’s disease.

Our mission is to understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease, improve the care of people living with it, and find a cure.

Our vision is working towards a future where Alzheimer’s is nothing but a memory.

For more information about the Fisher Center, including how to financially support breakthrough research, please visit www.alzinfo.org.