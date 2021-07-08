Deft Celebrates Seventh Year as an AWS Managed Service Provider

CHICAGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deft, a trusted advisor and provider of cloud, consulting, and managed data center services, recently announced its renewal into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. For the seventh consecutive year, Deft has completed its AWS MSP audit—a rigorous, multi-day on-site audit performed by a third-party. The audit confirms Deft’s ability to deliver elite-level managed services in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management within the AWS environment.



As one of only 49 AWS MSPs nationwide and 150 worldwide, Deft remains part of an elite group certified to assist businesses with AWS as they fundamentally shift how they operate and deliver value to their customers. Deft provides expertise and guidance on AWS offerings and helps businesses identify and leverage opportunities to expand their on-premises environments with modern, hybrid solutions.

AWS MSPs provide businesses with a valuable introduction into AWS, empowering them to make the most of what AWS offers and utilize it as a solid foundation for their future growth.

The collaboration between AWS and Deft builds upon an existing relationship and affirms Deft as a trusted advisor, capable of delivering secure, scalable applications in conjunction with AWS.

“The AWS MSP designation validates our ability to help our clients deliver on the promise of technology to the benefit of their employees, customers, and overall business,” said Eric Dynowski, chief solutions officer of Deft. “As AWS continues to expand with new services and product offerings, we ensure that our clients digital transformation efforts are grounded in technical best practices and expert advice.”

To maintain its AWS MSP Partner status, Deft demonstrated elite proficiency in delivering value to businesses in four key areas:

Plan & Design: Based on assessing current workloads, server configurations, security concerns, compliance requirements, and application interdependencies, Deft builds a detailed cloud migration plan or optimization roadmap.

Build & Migrate: Deft applies guidance and best practices supported by the partner-exclusive AWS Architecture Center to seamlessly migrate and build reliable, highly scalable applications in AWS.

Run & Operate: With proactive monitoring, automation, and management, Deft ensures infrastructure on AWS runs efficiently without disruption to critical systems and processes.

Optimize & Improve: Providing ongoing education through consultative and advisory services, Deft ensures businesses witness reduced costs, increased performance, and constant improvement on AWS.

To learn more about Deft, visit www.deft.com .

About Deft

Formerly known as ServerCentral Turing Group, at Deft, we are our clients’ most trusted advisor.

The Deft team humanizes technology. We actively listen to our clients, learning and collaborating to develop tailored proposals that perfectly fit your company’s needs. We then design, build, operate, secure, and scale unique technology solutions with a singular purpose: to deftly deliver on the promise of technology for you and your customers.

Learn more at www.deft.com or call us at (312) 829-1111.

Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com



