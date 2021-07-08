Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2021

English French

DELSON, Quebec, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021. The Company reported a net income of $14.0 million or $1.63 per share compared to a net income of $3.4 million or $0.40 per share a year ago. Sales for the three months ended May 31, 2021 were $185.5 million compared to $103.8 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 90% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 13% and export sales increased 7%. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $9.0 million.

For the six months ended May 31, 2021, the Company reported a net income of $17.7 million or $2.07 per share compared to a net income of $1.3 million or $0.16 per share a year ago. Sales were $305.0 million compared to $192.6 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 67% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 10% and export sales increased 16% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $9.1 million.

The second-quarter results of fiscal 2021 were uncharacteristically greater than past years and demonstrate the unpredictability of conditions within all sectors. The Company was able to capitalize on surging demand, while at the same time mitigating ongoing supply disruptions. The Company remains well-positioned to adapt swiftly to changing circumstances, while still pursuing core success drivers including value-added specialty products, a commitment to maintaining inventory levels and ensuring superior customer service from coast to coast.

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

450-635-6511 / 800-361-6503

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and six months ended May 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended For the six months ended May 31

2021 May 31

2020 May 31

2021 May 31

2020 $ $ $ $ Sales 185,525 103,763 304,958 192,619 Expenses (Income) Cost of goods sold 142,187 84,238 236,179 155,718 Selling, administrative and general expenses 23,072 14,060 42,719 33,578 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 5 (7) (10) Net financial costs 822 739 1,390 1,473 166,082 99,042 280,281 190,759 Earnings before income taxes 19,443 4,721 24,677 1,860 Income taxes 5,467 1,322 6,932 521 Total comprehensive income 13,976 3,399 17,745 1,339 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 1.63 0.40 2.07 0.16





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited As at As at As at May 31

2021 November 30

2020 May 31

2020 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 2,534 3,466 1,854 Trade and other receivables 107,788 76,093 69,531 Inventories 115,285 84,740 92,071 Prepaid expenses 5,910 2,584 1,469 Total Current Assets 231,517 166,883 164,925 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 30,617 31,148 31,992 Intangible assets 2,942 3,238 3,600 Right-of-use assets 13,020 14,324 15,723 Defined benefit plan asset 1,919 1,945 2,198 Other assets 785 785 778 Total Non-Current Assets 49,283 51,440 54,291 Total Assets 280,800 218,323 219,216 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 63,258 28,570 43,562 Trade and other payables 54,938 39,614 40,492 Income taxes payable 4,427 4,859 164 Provision 2,795 1,473 1,496 Dividend payable - 2,141 - Current portion of lease liabilities 4,241 4,315 4,242 Total Current Liabilities 129,659 80,972 89,956 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 11,904 13,343 14,975 Deferred income taxes 1,597 1,597 2,269 Defined benefit plan obligation 1,235 1,182 692 Total Non-Current Liabilities 14,736 16,122 17,936 Total Liabilities 144,395 97,094 107,892 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 9,424 Retained earnings 126,981 111,805 101,900 136,405 121,229 111,324 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 280,800 218,323 219,216

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended May 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited For the three months ended For the six months ended May 31

2021 May 31

2020 May 31

2021 May 31

2020 $ $ $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 13,976 3,399 17,745 1,339 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 638 673 1,265 1,324 Right-of-use assets 1,043 1,088 2,056 2,181 Intangible assets 153 182 314 363 Accretion expense on provision 11 18 22 36 Increase (decrease) in provision 1,300 - 1,300 (10) Income taxes 5,467 1,322 6,932 521 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 5 (7) (10) Interest expense 312 315 460 638 Interest on lease liabilities 149 174 303 353 Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 60 54 79 106 Other (26) 41 (31) 41 23,084 7,271 30,438 6,882 Changes in non-cash working capital items (47,024) (538) (49,992) (13,154) Interest paid (696) (271) (1,013) (619) Income taxes paid (961) (62) (7,364) (1,091) (48,681) (871) (58,369) (14,864) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (25,597) 6,400 (27,931) (7,982) Financing Activities Net decrease in bank loans (7,000) (2,000) (5,000) (5,000) Net increase in banker’s acceptances 35,000 3,000 38,000 16,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,118) (1,309) (2,234) (2,642) Dividend paid (2,569) (856) (4,710) (1,712) 24,313 (1,165) 26,056 6,646 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (549) (149) (737) (510) Increase in intangible assets (18) (36) (18) (36) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10 (2) 10 14 (557) (187) (745) (532) Net cash (outflow) inflow (1,841) 5,048 (2,620) (1,868) Cash position, beginning of period (1,883) (5,756) (1,104) 1,160 Cash position, end of period (3,724) (708) (3,724) (708) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 2,534 1,854 2,534 1,854 Bank overdraft (6,258) (2,562) (6,258) (2,562) (3,724) (708) (3,724) (708)





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the six months ended May 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited

Share Retained Total Capital Earnings $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2019 9,424 103,984 113,408 IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 - (2,567) (2,567) Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424 101,417 110,841 Net earnings - 1,339 1,339 Total comprehensive income - 1,339 1,339 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (856) (856) Balance as at May 31, 2020 9,424 101,900 111,324 Balance as at November 30, 2020 9,424 111,805 121,229 Net earnings - 17,745 17,745 Total comprehensive income - 17,745 17,745 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (2,569) (2,569) Balance as at May 31, 2021 9,424 126,981 136,405



