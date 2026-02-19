Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2025 and Declares a Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced its financial results today.

For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.2 million or $0.39 per share compared to net earnings of $2.4 million or $0.29 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2025 were $137.0 million compared to $124.2 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $7.1 million or $0.86 per share compared to net earnings of $13.4 million or $1.58 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 were $543.0 million compared to $509.5 million last year.

Fiscal year 2025 opened against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, shifting trade dynamics, and uneven demand across North American markets. These dynamics, combined with ongoing labor constraints, rising costs, and continued dependence on imported materials, created a complex operating environment for distributors and manufacturers across the sector. Goodfellow navigated these uncertain conditions to achieve a 6.6%, or $33.4 million, increase in revenues, while earnings decreased by $6.2 million as compared to last year. Recently acquired value-added lumber handling and kiln-drying assets in the U.S. had a meaningful non-recurring impact on results for the year, supporting solid revenue growth while generating significant integration costs that reduced earnings. Although broader economic conditions may support only stable and modest growth next year, Goodfellow enters the year with solid fundamentals that position the Company to manage uncertainty and strengthen its position as an industry leader.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow



Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the years ended November 30, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

Years ended

November 30

2025

November 30

2024

(Restated)1 $ $ Sales 542,983 509,541 Expenses Cost of goods sold 439,459 409,140 Selling, administrative and general expenses 89,895 79,958 Net financial costs 4,029 2,379 533,383 491,477 Earnings before income taxes 9,600 18,064 Income taxes 2,458 4,695 Net earnings 7,142 13,369 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation net of taxes of $179 ($1,984 in 2024) 459 5,103 Total comprehensive income 7,601 18,472 Net earnings -per share –Basic 0.86 1.58 -per share –Diluted 0.85 1.58

1 In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company corrected an error in presentation for certain production related expenses that were recognized as selling, administrative and general expenses and recording them to cost of goods sold (with no impact to any associated subtotals or totals). The comparative financial information for fiscal year 2024 has been restated for this presentation adjustment. The impact was a decrease to selling, administrative and general expenses for $21,344, with a corresponding increase to cost of goods sold. This presentation adjustment has no impact on earnings before income taxes or net earnings. The presentation adjustment also had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in shareholders equity.





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at November 30

2025 November 30

2024 $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 3,767 5,314 Trade and other receivables 55,471 56,601 Income taxes receivable 1,360 6,634 Inventories 144,484 131,284 Prepaid expenses 3,168 4,047 Total Current Assets 208,250 203,880 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 42,625 43,883 Intangible assets 381 896 Right-of-use assets 19,304 19,936 Defined benefit plan asset 21,739 21,925 Deferred income taxes 744 - Other assets 1,875 1,336 Total Non-Current Assets 86,668 87,976 Total Assets 294,918 291,856 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 17,564 5,913 Trade and other payables 42,629 49,028 Provision 624 930 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,485 6,271 Total Current Liabilities 67,302 62,142 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 14,551 15,203 Deferred income taxes 5,436 8,303 Total Non-Current Liabilities 19,987 23,506 Total Liabilities 87,289 85,648 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,184 9,309 Retained earnings 198,445 196,899 207,629 206,208 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 294,918 291,856





GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended November 30, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



Years ended



November 30

2025 November 30

2024 $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 7,142 13,369 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 5,194 4,188 Intangible assets 585 591 Right-of-use assets 6,123 4,787 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (20 ) (183 ) Provision (306 ) (1,859 ) Income taxes 2,458 4,695 Interest expense 1,644 1,077 Interest on lease liabilities 1,415 768 Funding in excess of pension plan expense 825 509 Share-based compensation 1,119 - Other (146 ) 46 26,033 27,988 Changes in non-cash working capital items (18,834 ) (24,102 ) Interest paid (3,015 ) (1,918 ) Income taxes paid (974 ) (2,836 ) (22,823 ) (28,856 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 3,210 (868 ) Financing Activities Net increase in bank loans 1,000 - Net increase in CORRA loans 16,000 - Payment of lease liabilities (5,783 ) (5,170 ) Redemption of shares (1,374 ) (892 ) Dividends paid (5,028 ) (6,375 ) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 4,815 (12,437 ) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3,634 ) (15,690 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (70 ) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 20 576 Other assets (539 ) (559 ) Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (4,223 ) (15,673 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 3,802 (28,978 ) Cash (bank indebtedness) beginning of year (599 ) 28,379 Cash (bank indebtedness), end of year 3,203 (599 ) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 3,767 5,314 Bank overdraft (564 ) (5,913 ) 3,203 (599 )





GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

For years ended November 30, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003 Net earnings - 13,369 13,369 Other comprehensive income - 5,103 5,103 Total comprehensive income - 18,472 18,472 Dividend - (6,375 ) (6,375 ) Redemption of Shares (70 ) (822 ) (892 ) Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309 196,899 206,208 Net earnings - 7,142 7,142 Other comprehensive income - 459 459 Total comprehensive income - 7,601 7,601 Dividend - (5,028 ) (5,028 ) Share-based compensation - 222 222 Redemption of Shares (125 ) (1,249 ) (1,374 ) Balance as at November 30, 2025 9,184 198,445 207,629





From:

Goodfellow Inc. Patrick Goodfellow President and CEO T: 450 635-6511 F: 450 635-3730 info@goodfellowinc.com



