Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2025 and Declares a Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2026 -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced its financial results today.
For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.2 million or $0.39 per share compared to net earnings of $2.4 million or $0.29 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2025 were $137.0 million compared to $124.2 million last year.
For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $7.1 million or $0.86 per share compared to net earnings of $13.4 million or $1.58 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 were $543.0 million compared to $509.5 million last year.
Fiscal year 2025 opened against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, shifting trade dynamics, and uneven demand across North American markets. These dynamics, combined with ongoing labor constraints, rising costs, and continued dependence on imported materials, created a complex operating environment for distributors and manufacturers across the sector. Goodfellow navigated these uncertain conditions to achieve a 6.6%, or $33.4 million, increase in revenues, while earnings decreased by $6.2 million as compared to last year. Recently acquired value-added lumber handling and kiln-drying assets in the U.S. had a meaningful non-recurring impact on results for the year, supporting solid revenue growth while generating significant integration costs that reduced earnings. Although broader economic conditions may support only stable and modest growth next year, Goodfellow enters the year with solid fundamentals that position the Company to manage uncertainty and strengthen its position as an industry leader.
The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|For the years ended November 30, 2025 and 2024
|(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
|Years ended
|November 30
2025
|November 30
2024
(Restated)1
|$
|$
|Sales
|542,983
|509,541
|Expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|439,459
|409,140
|Selling, administrative and general expenses
|89,895
|79,958
|Net financial costs
|4,029
|2,379
|533,383
|491,477
|Earnings before income taxes
|9,600
|18,064
|Income taxes
|2,458
|4,695
|Net earnings
|7,142
|13,369
|Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings
|Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation net of taxes of $179 ($1,984 in 2024)
|459
|5,103
|Total comprehensive income
|7,601
|18,472
|Net earnings
|-per share –Basic
|0.86
|1.58
|-per share –Diluted
|0.85
|1.58
1 In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company corrected an error in presentation for certain production related expenses that were recognized as selling, administrative and general expenses and recording them to cost of goods sold (with no impact to any associated subtotals or totals). The comparative financial information for fiscal year 2024 has been restated for this presentation adjustment. The impact was a decrease to selling, administrative and general expenses for $21,344, with a corresponding increase to cost of goods sold. This presentation adjustment has no impact on earnings before income taxes or net earnings. The presentation adjustment also had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in shareholders equity.
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|As at
|As at
|November 30
2025
|November 30
2024
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash
|3,767
|5,314
|Trade and other receivables
|55,471
|56,601
|Income taxes receivable
|1,360
|6,634
|Inventories
|144,484
|131,284
|Prepaid expenses
|3,168
|4,047
|Total Current Assets
|208,250
|203,880
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|42,625
|43,883
|Intangible assets
|381
|896
|Right-of-use assets
|19,304
|19,936
|Defined benefit plan asset
|21,739
|21,925
|Deferred income taxes
|744
|-
|Other assets
|1,875
|1,336
|Total Non-Current Assets
|86,668
|87,976
|Total Assets
|294,918
|291,856
|Liabilities
|Current Liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|17,564
|5,913
|Trade and other payables
|42,629
|49,028
|Provision
|624
|930
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|6,485
|6,271
|Total Current Liabilities
|67,302
|62,142
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|14,551
|15,203
|Deferred income taxes
|5,436
|8,303
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|19,987
|23,506
|Total Liabilities
|87,289
|85,648
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Share capital
|9,184
|9,309
|Retained earnings
|198,445
|196,899
|207,629
|206,208
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|294,918
|291,856
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the years ended November 30, 2025 and 2024
|(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|Years ended
|
|November 30
2025
|November 30
2024
|$
|$
|Operating Activities
|Net earnings
|7,142
|13,369
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of:
|Property, plant and equipment
|5,194
|4,188
|Intangible assets
|585
|591
|Right-of-use assets
|6,123
|4,787
|Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(20
|)
|(183
|)
|Provision
|(306
|)
|(1,859
|)
|Income taxes
|2,458
|4,695
|Interest expense
|1,644
|1,077
|Interest on lease liabilities
|1,415
|768
|Funding in excess of pension plan expense
|825
|509
|Share-based compensation
|1,119
|-
|Other
|(146
|)
|46
|26,033
|27,988
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|(18,834
|)
|(24,102
|)
|Interest paid
|(3,015
|)
|(1,918
|)
|Income taxes paid
|(974
|)
|(2,836
|)
|(22,823
|)
|(28,856
|)
|Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|3,210
|(868
|)
|Financing Activities
|Net increase in bank loans
|1,000
|-
|Net increase in CORRA loans
|16,000
|-
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(5,783
|)
|(5,170
|)
|Redemption of shares
|(1,374
|)
|(892
|)
|Dividends paid
|(5,028
|)
|(6,375
|)
|Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|4,815
|(12,437
|)
|Investing Activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(3,634
|)
|(15,690
|)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(70
|)
|-
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|20
|576
|Other assets
|(539
|)
|(559
|)
|Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|(4,223
|)
|(15,673
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|3,802
|(28,978
|)
|Cash (bank indebtedness) beginning of year
|(599
|)
|28,379
|Cash (bank indebtedness), end of year
|3,203
|(599
|)
|Cash position is comprised of:
|Cash
|3,767
|5,314
|Bank overdraft
|(564
|)
|(5,913
|)
|3,203
|(599
|)
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
|For years ended November 30, 2025 and 2024
|(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|Share
Capital
|Retained
Earnings
|Total
|$
|$
|$
|Balance as at November 30, 2023
|9,379
|185,624
|195,003
|Net earnings
|-
|13,369
|13,369
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|5,103
|5,103
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|18,472
|18,472
|Dividend
|-
|(6,375
|)
|(6,375
|)
|Redemption of Shares
|(70
|)
|(822
|)
|(892
|)
|Balance as at November 30, 2024
|9,309
|196,899
|206,208
|Net earnings
|-
|7,142
|7,142
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|459
|459
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|7,601
|7,601
|Dividend
|-
|(5,028
|)
|(5,028
|)
|Share-based compensation
|-
|222
|222
|Redemption of Shares
|(125
|)
|(1,249
|)
|(1,374
|)
|Balance as at November 30, 2025
|9,184
|198,445
|207,629
