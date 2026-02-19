Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2025 and Declares a Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced its financial results today.

For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.2 million or $0.39 per share compared to net earnings of $2.4 million or $0.29 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2025 were $137.0 million compared to $124.2 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $7.1 million or $0.86 per share compared to net earnings of $13.4 million or $1.58 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 were $543.0 million compared to $509.5 million last year.

Fiscal year 2025 opened against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, shifting trade dynamics, and uneven demand across North American markets. These dynamics, combined with ongoing labor constraints, rising costs, and continued dependence on imported materials, created a complex operating environment for distributors and manufacturers across the sector. Goodfellow navigated these uncertain conditions to achieve a 6.6%, or $33.4 million, increase in revenues, while earnings decreased by $6.2 million as compared to last year. Recently acquired value-added lumber handling and kiln-drying assets in the U.S. had a meaningful non-recurring impact on results for the year, supporting solid revenue growth while generating significant integration costs that reduced earnings. Although broader economic conditions may support only stable and modest growth next year, Goodfellow enters the year with solid fundamentals that position the Company to manage uncertainty and strengthen its position as an industry leader.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.
 
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
 
For the years ended November 30, 2025 and 2024
 
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
 
     
 Years ended
 November 30
2025
 November 30
2024
(Restated)1		 
 $ $ 
     
Sales 542,983  509,541 
Expenses    
Cost of goods sold439,459 409,140 
Selling, administrative and general expenses89,895  79,958 
Net financial costs4,029  2,379 
 533,383 491,477 
     
Earnings before income taxes9,600  18,064 
     
Income taxes2,458 4,695 
     
Net earnings7,142  13,369 
     
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings    
     
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation net of taxes of $179 ($1,984 in 2024)459 5,103 
     
Total comprehensive income7,601 18,472 
     
Net earnings    
-per share –Basic0.86 1.58 
-per share –Diluted0.85 1.58 

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company corrected an error in presentation for certain production related expenses that were recognized as selling, administrative and general expenses and recording them to cost of goods sold (with no impact to any associated subtotals or totals). The comparative financial information for fiscal year 2024 has been restated for this presentation adjustment. The impact was a decrease to selling, administrative and general expenses for $21,344, with a corresponding increase to cost of goods sold. This presentation adjustment has no impact on earnings before income taxes or net earnings. The presentation adjustment also had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in shareholders equity.

GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position    
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited		    
     
 As at As at 
 November 30
2025		 November 30
2024		 
 $ $ 
Assets     
Current Assets    
Cash3,767  5,314 
Trade and other receivables55,471 56,601 
Income taxes receivable1,360  6,634 
Inventories144,484 131,284 
Prepaid expenses3,168  4,047 
Total Current Assets208,250 203,880 
     
Non-Current Assets    
Property, plant and equipment42,625 43,883 
Intangible assets381  896 
Right-of-use assets19,304  19,936 
Defined benefit plan asset21,739  21,925 
Deferred income taxes744 - 
Other assets1,875 1,336 
Total Non-Current Assets86,668  87,976 
Total Assets294,918 291,856 
     
Liabilities    
Current Liabilities    
Bank indebtedness17,564 5,913 
Trade and other payables42,629 49,028 
Provision624  930 
Current portion of lease liabilities6,485  6,271 
Total Current Liabilities67,302 62,142 
     
Non-Current Liabilities    
Lease liabilities14,551  15,203 
Deferred income taxes5,436 8,303 
Total Non-Current Liabilities19,987  23,506 
Total Liabilities87,289  85,648 
     
Shareholders’ Equity    
Share capital9,184  9,309 
Retained earnings198,445 196,899 
 207,629 206,208 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity294,918 291,856 


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended November 30, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

Years ended
 

 		November 30
2025		 November 30
2024		 
 $ $ 
Operating Activities  
Net earnings7,142 13,369 
Adjustments for:  
Depreciation and amortization of:  
Property, plant and equipment5,194 4,188 
Intangible assets585  591 
Right-of-use assets6,123  4,787 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(20)(183)
Provision(306 )(1,859)
Income taxes2,458  4,695 
Interest expense1,644  1,077 
Interest on lease liabilities1,415  768 
Funding in excess of pension plan expense825  509 
Share-based compensation1,119 - 
Other(146 )46 
 26,033 27,988 
   
Changes in non-cash working capital items(18,834)(24,102)
Interest paid(3,015)(1,918)
Income taxes paid(974)(2,836)
 (22,823)(28,856)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 3,210 (868)
   
Financing Activities  
Net increase in bank loans1,000 - 
Net increase in CORRA loans16,000 - 
Payment of lease liabilities(5,783)(5,170)
Redemption of shares(1,374)(892)
Dividends paid(5,028 )(6,375)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 4,815 (12,437)
   
Investing Activities  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(3,634)(15,690)
Acquisition of intangible assets(70)- 
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment20 576 
Other assets(539)(559)
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (4,223)(15,673)
   
Net increase (decrease) in cash3,802 (28,978)
Cash (bank indebtedness) beginning of year(599 )28,379 
Cash (bank indebtedness), end of year3,203 (599)
   
Cash position is comprised of:  
Cash3,767 5,314 
Bank overdraft(564)(5,913)
 3,203 (599)


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For years ended November 30, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
    
 Share
Capital		 Retained
Earnings		 Total 
 $ $ $ 
    
Balance as at November 30, 20239,379 185,624 195,003 
    
Net earnings- 13,369 13,369 
Other comprehensive income- 5,103 5,103 
    
Total comprehensive income- 18,472 18,472 
    
Dividend- (6,375)(6,375)
Redemption of Shares(70)(822)(892)
    
Balance as at November 30, 20249,309 196,899 206,208 
    
Net earnings - 7,142 7,142 
Other comprehensive income- 459 459 
    
Total comprehensive income - 7,601 7,601 
    
Dividend - (5,028)(5,028)
Share-based compensation - 222 222 
Redemption of Shares (125)(1,249)(1,374)
    
Balance as at November 30, 20259,184 198,445 207,629 


