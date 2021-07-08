ACWA Responds to Gov. Newsom’s Expanded Drought Emergency, Executive Order

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s expansion of the drought emergency to include 50 counties and his Executive Order that calls on Californians to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent from their 2020 levels.



“ACWA applauds the Governor’s leadership on the state’s drought response. The voluntary approach to reducing water use emphasizes the need for Californians to do their part to use water wisely but also provides local water managers with appropriate discretion based on local water supply conditions.

“Water shortage and drought impacts vary widely among California’s communities. ACWA’s public water agency members are making significant investments in water infrastructure that are critical to ensuring a reliable water supply for California’s communities, economy and the environment during droughts. State and federal drought funding assistance for water infrastructure is critical to that work.

“Water use efficiency is one of many important tools to prepare for and adapt to longer and more intense droughts caused by climate change.”

Water agencies comply with extensive water management and drought planning requirements. By July 1 of this year, urban and retail water suppliers submitted Water Shortage Contingency Plans and Drought Risk Assessments to the Department of Water Resources. These plans assess water supply reliability for a five-year drought and identify specific actions in case of local water shortages. Earlier this year, agricultural water suppliers also submitted Agricultural Water Management Plans to the state, which include drought plans, a water budget and implementation of efficient water management practices.

Media representatives looking for more information about local water agency efforts to create a more reliable and resilient water supply can find examples at www.acwa.com/drought. A summary of water agency drought responses, including voluntary and mandatory conservation orders and links to Water Shortage Contingency Plans is available at www.acwa.com/drought-response.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627