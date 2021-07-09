Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan
PRESS RELEASE
Terms of the stabilization transactions and the over-allotment option
Paris, July 9, 2021 – Aramis Group, has received notification that Morgan Stanley Europe SE, acting as Stabilisation Manager in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Aramis Group on Euronext Paris, has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3.2.(d)), of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) in relation to the first admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the following securities:
|Issuer:
|Aramis Group
|Titles:
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.02 euros (ISIN FR0014003U94)
|Offering Size:
|16,869,565 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option)
|Offer Price:
|23 euros per ordinary share
|Market:
|Euronext Paris
|Stabilisation Manager:
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
The stabilization period that began on 17 June 2021 (following the publication of the results of the offering by Aramis Group) ended on 8 July 2021.
Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Aramis Group, on the basis of the information disclosed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by Morgan Stanley Europe SE as stabilization agent.
Details of transactions executed during the whole stabilisation period to be set out in the table below
|Execution Date
|Intermediary
|Buy/ Sell / Transfer
|Number of shares
|Average transaction price (euros)
|Lowest price / Highest price (euros)
|Aggregate amount (euros)
|Market
|18 june
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|1,782,083
|22.8837
|22.0000/23.0000
|40,780,702.90
|Euronext Paris
|21 june
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|153,775
|22.6067
|22.5000/22.9000
|3,476,346.40
|Euronext Paris
|22 june
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|138,353
|21.9371
|23.0000 / 21.5000
|3,035,063.65
|Euronext Paris
|23 june
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|77,357
|21.6076
|22.0000 / 21.5000
|1,671,497.90
|EURONEXT PARIS
|23 june
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|389
|21.6414
|21.7500 / 21.5750
|8,418.52
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU)
|24 june
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|37,424
|21.6400
|21.7500 / 21.6000
|809,853.85
|EURONEXT PARIS
|24 june
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|9,464
|21.6500
|21.6500 / 21.6500
|204,895.60
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU)
|25 june
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|49,000
|21.8140
|21.9500 / 21.6000
|1,068,885.85
|EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)
|25 june
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|1,611
|21.8785
|21.9500 / 21.8500
|35,246.20
|MORGAN STANLEY – Systematic Internaliser (MESI)
|25 june
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|838
|21.7686
|21.9604 / 21.5895
|18,242.06
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU)
|28 June
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|22,151
|22.0216
|22.4000 / 21.7500
|487,800.55
|EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)
|28 June
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|1,100
|21.9135
|22.0000 / 21.8000
|24,104.80
|MORGAN STANLEY – Systematic Internaliser (MESI)
|28 June
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|75
|21.7686
|21.7686 / 21.7686
|1,632.65
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU)
|29 June
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|22,885
|21.7490
|22.0000 / 21.7000
|497,727.00
|EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)
|29 June
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|10,000
|21.8547
|22.0000 / 21.6750
|218,547.28
|MORGAN STANLEY – Systematic Internaliser (MESI)
|29 June
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|331
|21.7911
|21.8315 / 21.7146
|7,212.87
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU)
|30-Jun-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|8,155
|21.7465
|21.8500 / 21.5500
|177,342.40
|EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)
|30-Jun-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|1,919
|21.5000
|21.5000 / 21.5000
|41,258.50
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MESI)
|30-Jun-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|298
|21.5798
|21.7000 / 21.5611
|6,430.79
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU)
|01-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|35,145
|21.3494
|21.8000 / 21.1000
|750,323.10
|EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)
|01-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|2,543
|21.3263
|21.5325/ 21.2000
|54,232.73
|MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (MSIP)
|01-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|7,020
|21.2500
|21.2500 / 21.2500
|149,175.00
|MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MSSI)
|01-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|294
|21.6000
|21.8500 / 21.3500
|6,350.40
|CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL) (CEUX)
|02-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|24,927
|21.3252
|21.6000 / 21.0500
|531,574.10
|EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)
|02-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|910
|21.2143
|21.2500/ 21.0881
|19,305.00
|MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (MSIP)
|02-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|1,024
|21.1661
|21.2500 / 21.1000
|21,674.10
|CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL) (CEUX)
|02-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|466
|21.2729
|21.5000 / 21.0500
|9,913.19
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU)
|02-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|4,968
|21.1500
|21.1500 / 21.1500
|105,073.20
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MESI)
|05-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|24,650
|21.0639
|21.3500 / 20.8500
|519,225.50
|EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)
|05-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|1,170
|21.0514
|21.3500/ 20.9000
|24,630.10
|CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL) (CEUX)
|05-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|5,360
|20.9000
|20.9000 / 20.9000
|112,024.00
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MESI)
|05-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|1,450
|20.9347
|21.0750 / 20.8750
|30,355.33
|CBOE Europe - DXE Dark Order Book (NL) (CEUD)
|06-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|33,981
|20.7800
|21.0000 / 20.6500
|706,126.40
|EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)
|06-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|2,129
|20.7560
|21.0000/ 20.6500
|44,189.60
|CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL) (CEUX)
|06-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|621
|21.0250
|21.0250 / 21.0250
|13,056.54
|CBOE Europe - DXE Dark Order Book (NL) (CEUD)
|07-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|45,031
|20.5200
|20.7500 / 20.1500
|924,037.75
|EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)
|07-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|1,027
|20.3484
|20.7000 / 20.1500
|20,897.80
|CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL) (CEUX)
|07-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|23
|20.6750
|20.6750 / 20.6750
|475.53
|CBOE Europe - DXE Dark Order Book (NL) (CEUD)
|07-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|44
|20.6509
|20.6509 / 20.6509
|908.64
|MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. (MSEU)
|08-Jul-21
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|Buy
|20,443
|20.0552
|20.6000 / 19.6000
|409,987.80
|EURONEXT PARIS (XPAR)
In addition, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, acting on its own and on behalf of the Managers, has informed Aramis Group that the over-allotment option will not be exercised.
As a result, Aramis Group’s share capital and voting rights split set out in the press release announcing the results of its initial public offering, published on 17 June 2021, remains unchanged.
This press release is issued also on behalf of Morgan Stanley Europe SE pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
About Aramis Group
Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. Including CarSupermarket contribution, in 2020, Aramis Group had pro forma revenues of c.€1.1 billion, sold 66,000 vehicles B2C, and had 1,400 employees, 60 customer centres and 3 industrial refurbishing sites. The Group's websites recorded an average of 6.7 million monthly visits in Q2 FY2021
Press contact
Brunswick
aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15
Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57
Disclaimer:
This press release does not, and shall not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering nor an offer to subscribe or designed to solicit interest for purposes of an offer to the public.
No communication and no information in respect of this transaction or of Aramis Group may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been (or will be taken) in any jurisdiction (other than France) where such steps would be required. The issuance, the subscription for or the purchase of Aramis Group’s shares may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Aramis Group assumes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.
This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council of 14 June 2017 (the “Prospectus Regulation”). The prospectus approved by the AMF is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and the company’s website dedicated to the IPO (https://ipo.aramis.group/).
France
In France, an offer of securities to the public may only be made pursuant to a prospectus approved by the AMF.
European Economic Area and United Kingdom
With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area, other than France and the United Kingdom, (each, a “Member State”), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the shares requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant Member State. Consequently, the securities cannot be offered and will not be offered in any Member State (other than France), (i) to qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation, for any investor in a Member State of the European Economic Area, or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as part of national law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”), for any investor in the United Kingdom, (ii) to fewer than 150 individuals or legal entities (other than qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation, as the case may be), or (iii) in accordance with the exemptions set out in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, or in the other case which does not require the publication by Aramis Group of a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation, the UK Prospectus Regulation and/or applicable regulation in this Member States.
United Kingdom
This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities to the public in the United Kingdom. The distribution of this press release is not made, and has not been approved, by an authorized person (“authorized person”) within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this press release is directed only at persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) haveprofessional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005, as amended and (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the persons mentioned under (i), (ii) and (iii) together “Relevant Persons”). The securities of Aramis Group are directed only at Relevant Persons and no invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire the securities of Aramis Group may be proposed or made other than with Relevant Persons. Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this document or any provision thereof. This press release is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
United States of America
This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction (other than France). Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or are exempt from registration. The shares of Aramis Group have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and Aramis Group does not intend to make a public offer of its shares in the United States.
The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This press release may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
