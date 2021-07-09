New contact person of investor relations for AS Merko Ehitus and changes in the Supervisory Boards and Management Boards of subsidiaries

English Estonian

Starting from 16 July 2021, the new contact person of investor relations for AS Merko Ehitus is Mr. Urmas Somelar, the Head of Group Finance Unit.

As per the decision of AS Merko Ehitus Management Board on 9 July 2021, starting from 16 July 2021, Mr. Urmas Somelar will be a Member of the Supervisory Boards of group companies UAB Merko Statyba, UAB Merko Būstas and SIA Merks, and a Member of the Management Board of group company OÜ Merko Investments, replacing the current member, Mr. Priit Roosimägi.

Urmas Somelar’s CV is enclosed to this announcement.

