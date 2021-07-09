InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with BAND Royalty Co-Founder Barnaby Andersun

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Barnaby Andersun, Co-Founder of BAND Royalty , the leading innovator of music-focused NFTs, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the podcast, Andersun discussed his background in emerging technology, the early days of blockchain and the unique ways that technological advancements empower people.

“Back in the mid-90s, people are going ‘What’s the point of email? What’s the point of the web?’ That’s where people are right now about blockchain, NFTs and crypto,” Andersun said. “I could see where things were going 25 years ago, and I can see where things are going now. The internet, wherever it touches, it completely reinvents that entire field… Communication itself was the very first thing it went after… That took the first, let’s say, 25 years – just communication. What did it have next in its sights? Finance… People didn’t really believe that all aspects of communication could be reinvented. Now, they’re thinking not all aspects of finance could be reinvented.”

“It took the iPhone to put the internet in your pocket. We had the internet from the early-90s, at least, and it took until basically 2010 for everybody in the world to have pretty much a smartphone. It took a long time… It usually takes a radical, breakthrough technology, and we’re not there yet with blockchain, crypto or NFTs. We are still in the early-90s of that,” he explained. “You really need to have that leap of confidence, because you don’t want to miss the boat. How are you going to start? The first thing begins with education.”

“For at least 40 years, before 2009, people were trying to figure out how to make a digital, uncorruptible currency… It took a number of technologies,” Andersun continued. “Firstly, it really took Napster… but the problem with Napster was it was centralized… BitTorrent started… as a decentralized version of [Napster]… That was basically around 2000. You had people looking at that in the background going ‘What other applications are there for this kind of decentralized tech?’ Then, there was the financial crisis of 2008, and you had this genius, Satoshi Nakamoto, going ‘What if I took the central, core function of finance, banking, and its core element, the ledger… and do a BitTorrent on the general ledger of the banking?’ That’s how bitcoin was invented. It was basically a fully distributed, fully decentralized general ledger of every single financial transaction. That took a while for people to really get, and it still is.”

Throughout the interview, Andersun discusses the development and proliferation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and how blockchain-enabled advancements are supporting a comprehensive reimagining of finance.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About BAND Royalty

BAND Royalty lets music lovers and fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world’s most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND music catalog is performed. The name BAND is derived from the initials of its co-founders, blockchain experts Barnaby Andersun (“BA”) + Noble Drakoln (“ND”). To learn more about BAND Royalty and to sign up for NFT collection release drops, visit www.BANDRoyalty.com

