Brixton Metals Updates Technical Report for its Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce it has commissioned an updated technical report with an effective date of June 23, 2021 (“Updated Technical Report”) for its wholly owned Thorn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia, Canada (the “Property”). The Property is within the Taku River Tlingit First Nations and the Tahltan First Nations traditional territory. Brixton is actively drilling and conducting geophysical, geochemical and geological surveys on the Property as previously described in its May 26, 2021 news release.



Updated Technical Report

Brixton retained Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited (“Archer Cathro”) to prepare the Updated Technical Report in compliance with disclosure and reporting requirements set forth in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects” (“NI 43-101”) for the Property. The Updated Technical Report includes an updated inferred resource on the Property, as set out in Table 1-1.

The Property is located in the Sutlahine River area of northwestern British Columbia (BC), approximately 130 km southeast of Atlin, BC, and 90 km east of Juneau, Alaska. The Property is comprised of 222 claims covering a total area of 2,596 km2 (259,621 ha). The Property is wholly owned by Brixton, with a small number of the original claims subject to underlying royalties. The first discovery on the Property was made in 1951 and numerous exploration programs have been conducted on it over the ensuing 52 years; however, Brixton is the first company to hold title to the entire 2,595 km2 land package.

Table 1-1: Inferred Mineral Resource Statement, Thorn Project, British Columbia, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., June 23, 2021.

Deposit



Type



Density (t/m³)



Tonnes x 1000



In-situ Grade AgEq (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Oban



In-Pit 2.82 3,961 106.88 48.2 0.38 NA 0.29 0.56 Underground 2.82 605 115.87 48.15 0.43 NA 0.35 0.66 Glenfiddich In-Pit 2.84 1,240 63.03 15.41 0.45 0.12 NA NA Talisker In-Pit 2.76 2,272 82.65 14.71 0.72 0.12 NA NA Total 2.8 8,078 94.01 33.74 0.49 0.12 0.3 0.57





Deposit



Type



Contained Metal AgEq (oz) x 1000 Ag (oz) x 1000 Au (oz) x 1000 Cu (lb) x 1000 Pb (lb) x 1000 Zn (lb) x 1000 Oban



In-Pit 13,611 6,138 48 NA 25,324 48,902 Underground 2,254 937 8 NA 4,668 8,803 Glenfiddich In-Pit 2,513 614 18 3,280 NA NA Talisker In-Pit 6,037 1,075 53 6,011 NA NA Total 24,415 8,764 127 9,291 29,992 57,705

Notes

Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All ﬁgures are rounded to reﬂect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Silver, gold, copper, lead, zinc assays were capped / cut where appropriate. The in-pit portion is reported at a dollar equivalent cut-off value of US$15/t within a Whittle shell and US$50/t for an underground portion of the Oban deposit. The Whittle shells were designed based on a slope angle of 55° and 90% recovery for all metals. The block models are 10 x 10 x 10 m, 5 x 10 x 5 m, and 5 x 10 x 5 m for Oban, Glenfiddich, and Talisker respectively. Dollar and Silver Equivalents are based on May 2021 long-term consensus pricing US$20/oz Silver, US$1,500/oz Gold, US$3.2/lb Copper, US$0.9/lb Lead, and US$1.1/lb Zinc, with metal recoveries of 90%. Please see the Updated Technical Report for a discussion of key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the mineral resources and any known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources. “NA” in the table above indicates that the respective estimated values for copper, lead and zinc are significantly lower than 0.1%. Therefore, they shouldn’t be considered as having “reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction” for the respective mineralized zone. Currently, no metallurgical studies have been completed on the respective mineralized zones.

The Property lies in a geologically favourable area and hosts potential for significant porphyry and epithermal styles of mineralization. The size of the Property, the high number of minfile occurrences and the regional mineralization trends indicate there is strong potential for multiple porphyry centres.

The Updated Technical Report updates and supersedes the technical report released in 2014 titled “Independent Technical Report for the Thorn Project, Sutlahine River Area, British Columbia, Canada” by Myondo and Nowak of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (SRK). The primary author and qualified person (QP) responsible for the Updated Technical Report is Heather Burrell, P.Geo., a Senior Geologist with Archer Cathro. Mrs. Burrell, who is independent of Brixton, conducted a property visit on March 10, 2021, on the Company’s behalf. Mrs. Burrell has no affiliations with Brixton except that of an independent client and consultant relationship. Andre M. Deiss, Pr.Sci.Nat., a Resource Geologist with SRK reviewed and authored Section 14 (the Resource Estimate) in the Updated Technical Report. Mr Deiss is an independent consultant with no affiliations with Brixton. Mrs Burrell and Mr Deiss, by virtue of their education, experience, and professional association, are considered Qualified Persons (QPs) as defined in the NI 43-101.

Chairman and CEO Gary R. Thompson stated, “Brixton continues to advance its Thorn Project with a goal of growing its resource base through drilling for new discoveries and advancing known exploration targets. The inferred resource stated in the June 23, 2021 report represents some of the near surface high sulphidation veins and breccia zones along the Camp Creek Corridor and is an 11.8% increase in silver equivalent resources from the 2014 inferred resource estimate. Current drilling is targeting porphyry style mineralization at depth below these high sulphidation zones. Brixton has significantly increased its odds of success at the Thorn Project with the vast number of large-scale copper-gold-silver-moly targets in hand and the Camp Creek target is one of many target areas within the Thorn Project.”

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Ms. Heather Burrell, B. Sc., P.Geo of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and Mr. Andre M. Deiss, B. Sc. (Hons), Pr.Sci.Nat. of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., both of which are independent of Brixton, are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.



