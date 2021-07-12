ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
5-Jul-2153,775581.1431,250,556.14
6-Jul-2153,754581.3531,249,710.51
7-Jul-2153,408585.1431,251,103.71
8-Jul-2154,915569.0731,250,248.41
9-Jul-2154,148577.1331,250,689.74

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

