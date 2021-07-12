Medela Partners with Good+Foundation to Support 850 Breastfeeding Families in Need

McHenry, IL, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the most trusted breast pump brand*, announced today an in-kind donation to benefit breastfeeding families in recognition of 40 years supporting families across the USA. The donation includes Medela double electric breast pumps and nursing tanks and bras that will be used to support 850 new and expectant mothers in need to be distributed by Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization and long-time Medela partner, dedicated to providing essential equipment, products, clothing, and educational services to families in need across the country.

This donation reflects Medela’s commitment to new parents, especially mothers in their transition back to work after baby. “Medela has proudly supported breastfeeding families across the USA for 40 years,” said Kimberly Aasen, senior director of global communications and corporate social responsibility for Medela. “Medela Cares reflects our commitment to ensuring that new moms and babies have access to the quality products and services needed to support their breast milk feeding journey, and we’re thrilled to advance the important work Good+Foundation is doing for families across America by providing the breast pumps and nursing apparel that new moms need.”

“A breast pump can be a transformative tool for new mothers,” said Katherine Snider, Chief Executive Officer at Good+Foundation. “Through the generous support of our partners at Medela, we are able to provide high-quality breast pumps to Good+ moms and families across the country. Thank you, Medela, for helping us meet this ongoing critical need.”

Medela has donated more than $1.95 million in in-kind product donations to Good+Foundation since 2008. Medela is focused on expanding the support available to new parents, introducing new digital resources and breastfeeding products later this year. This year, Medela announced the launch of their new category expansion and breast care product, Medela Baby, featuring a full range of pacifiers for infants through 18 months and beyond. This is part of Medela's initiative to support families and babies beyond breastfeeding. Medela also unveiled Purelan™, Medela's most advanced formulation of medical-grade lanolin, offering fast relief and protection for breastfeeding moms. Medela also introduced an initiative to support breastfeeding mothers working away from their babies by awarding free milk shipping through the end of the year.

About Medela & Medela Cares

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides the leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.us.

Medela has aligned its strategies and operations with the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact through Medela Cares, joining in 2020. Medela Cares is focused on engaging and expanding its role and leading the conversation about women and children’s health, specifically, maternal health care. Medela Cares reflects the company’s unique position to: fight infant and maternal mortality and malnutrition; protect the most vulnerable infants; increase access to quality healthcare, education and resources; and promote gender equality and inclusion. For more information about Medela, visit MedelaCares.com.

About Good+Foundation

Good+Foundation is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family.

With an early focus on mothers and children, Good+ expanded programming in 2010 to strengthen support for non-custodial and formerly incarcerated fathers to address one of the root causes of cyclical poverty: father absence. Today, the organization partners with a national network of social service programs to pair goods – such as cribs, car seats and diapers – with mental health support, workforce development, co-parenting classes, preparation for the high school equivalency exam and more. By giving fathers tools, dignity and opportunities to re-engage with their families, mothers are getting more support, children are getting greater access to their fathers and men are learning how to become the dads they want to be.

Good+Foundation has offices and warehouses in New York City and Los Angeles and strategically distributes more than $7 Million worth of goods each year across the country. In 2020, 92 percent of expenses went directly back into Good+ programs. The organization has earned seven consecutive 4-star ratings on Charity Navigator – the highest rating possible – as well as a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and accreditation by the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance for transparency, efficiency and operations.

*Voted most trusted breast pump brand by United States and Canadian shoppers based on the 2021 BrandSpark® American and Canadian Trust Studies