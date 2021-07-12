Pax8 Named 2021 MSUS Partner Award Winner

DENVER, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it was named the 2021 MSUS Partner Award winner in Business Excellence Indirect Provider. The award recognizes Pax8 for its client impact, solution innovation, deployment, and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies over the past year.



“We are honored that Pax8 has been named a 2021 MSUS Partner Award winner,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “Over the last year, we’ve been working with our partners to adapt and innovate during the challenging times. We worked closely with Microsoft to develop strategic programs, create new resources, and advanced solutions to empower the ecosystem to leverage Microsoft’s cloud technology platforms. We are excited to continue strengthening our relationship with Microsoft as we expand access to cloud solutions and drive digital transformation worldwide.”

To recognize outstanding work by its US partners, Microsoft US (MSUS) created the MSUS Partner Awards program to supplement the Microsoft Partner of the Year program. The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledges outstanding successes and innovations by indirect providers in more than 100 countries and in a wide variety of categories, including evaluation of competencies, cloud to edge technologies, entrepreneurial spirit, and social impact.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media contact:

John Trent

PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com