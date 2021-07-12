Pax8’s Jordan Saylor Honored on the 2021 CRN Rising Female Stars List

DENVER, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jordan Saylor, Director of Channel Programs at Pax8, to its 2021 list of Rising Female Stars. This list honors up-and-coming, talented women in the IT channel whose contributions shape the IT channel's future through their leadership, tireless dedication, and innovative ideas.



"Jordan's strategic leadership and keen attention to detail are instrumental in expanding Pax8's education and enablement programs," said Jennifer Bodell, Senior Vice President of Global Channel at Pax8. "She continuously seeks new opportunities to provide partners relevant, innovative, and advanced resources to drive their success with cloud technology. Jordan's dedication and commitment to our partner community are critical to Pax8's growth, and we thank CRN for including her on this esteemed list."

Selected by the CRN editorial team, the 2nd annual Rising Female Stars list is made up of exceptional channel leadership candidates. Honorees are chosen for their unique experience, expertise, impact on their partners, and dedication to the IT channel. These women play key roles in helping their organizations maintain and grow their channel partner programs across many disciplines, including marketing, program management, and partner engagement.

"CRN's 2021 Rising Female Stars list recognizes professionals displaying an unwavering commitment toward channel growth and excellence. These future leaders are driving tomorrow's innovations for today's organizations," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, we congratulate all the honorees. What these women are accomplishing today will define the IT channel for many years to come."

