Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2021 Assets Under Management

| Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2021 totaled $175.2 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $89.5 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.7 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of June 30, 2021 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$26,741   
Global Discovery2,446   
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth17,690   
U.S. Small-Cap Growth6,640   
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity2,989   
Non-U.S. Growth21,907   
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth9,123   
China Post-Venture147   
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity3,894   
U.S. Mid-Cap Value4,035   
International Value Team  
International Value29,698   
International Small Cap Value22   
Global Value Team  
Global Value26,089   
Select Equity426   
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets998   
Credit Team  
High Income7,670   
Credit Opportunities115   
Developing World Team  
Developing World10,314   
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak3,245   
Antero Peak Hedge1,025   
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$175,214   

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $24 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.