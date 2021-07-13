CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the six months and quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months was $3.5 million compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2020, and $1.4 million for the quarter compared to $1.7 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Financial highlights include:

  • Return on average assets improved to 0.94% for the six months, compared to 0.68% for the same period in 2020; and 0.74% for the quarter compared to 0.89% for the same period of 2020.
  • Tangible book value attributable to the common stock increased to $54.19 per share outstanding at June 30, 2021, compared to $52.28 at December 31, 2020, and $47.25 at June 30, 2020, reflecting a 12-month increase of 14.7%.
  • Net interest income was up for the six months and the quarter by $1.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020. The primary reason for the change is a 74 basis point and 60 basis point decline in the cost of interest bearing liabilities over the respective time periods, compared to a 36 and 19 basis point change in yields on interest earning assets, respectively. The change in the cost of interest bearing liabilities is due to repricing in a lower rate environment and a shift in balances from higher rate time deposits to lower rate money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts. In addition, yields on loans have declined slowly due to the predominantly fixed rate nature of the portfolio and a change in portfolio mix away from lower earning residential loans in favor of higher earning commercial real estate loans. As a result, the net interest margin as of June 30, 2021, is 3.24%, which is 24 basis points higher than at June 30, 2020.      
  • Net mortgage banking revenues were up $1.6 million for the six months and down $1.2 million for the quarter, compared to the same periods of 2020. The decline in the quarter-end results was primarily due to the exceptional levels of mortgage refinance activity and pricing margins in 2020, and the increase in the six-month results is due to the relative strength of first quarter production in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Although mortgage rates are up 25 to 50 basis points from last year, the total origination of mortgage loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $239 million compared to $218 million in the same period of 2020, with the current year production comprised of more purchase money and cash out refinance mortgage loans.
  • Compensation expenses increased $1.2 million for the six-month period compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increased performance-related compensation in the mortgage division.
  • Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.29% and 0.19%, respectively, at June 30, 2021, down from 0.54% and 0.23%, respectively, at December 31, 2020, and 1.02% and 0.92%, respectively, at June 30, 2020. The results continue to be near this credit cycle’s best, due in part to fiscal support measures for businesses in certain sectors, the credit resolution of a few large loans, and the sale of OREO property.
  • During the six months ended June 30, 2021, CIBM Bank originated $19 million in round two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. As of June 30, 2021, CIBM Bank had received $37 million in SBA forgiveness funding for the approximately $43 million in PPP loans originated in 2020; and $1 million of forgiveness for PPP loans originated in 2021. The forgiveness funding rate per loan as a percent of the original loan balance has been 100% to date.
  • Checking account deposits grew by $31.1 million, and savings and money market account deposits grew by $22.2 million, from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021, reflecting federal fiscal and monetary policies (e.g., low interest rates and liquidity support programs) as well as ongoing marketing activity results.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Improvements to our cost of funds and higher commercial loan balances have supported strong growth of $1.2 million in our net interest income year-to-date. Solid mortgage origination production is above where it was last year at this time, but the pipeline of loans not yet closed is lower compared to this time in 2020 due in part to the higher interest rates and lower levels of rate refinance activity. SBA lending activity in the first six months of 2021 has again been dominated by PPP loan activity, including originations and forgiveness funding. We have begun to originate SBA 7(a) loans again; up to $3 million may be ready for sale in the second half of 2021 and more production is expected in the future.”     

Noting an increase in deposit balances across the financial industry as a whole, Mr. Chaffin commented, “Total balances in combined checking, savings, and money market products at CIBM Bank increased $99 million over the last 12 months and $53 million the last six months due, in part, to federal economic stimulus policies and programs. We expect these balances to recede in the future as stimulus monies are spent and further when short-term interest rates begin to rise.”  

He also remarked on non-performing loan credit metrics at or near cyclical bests, noting, “We are very pleased with the results, due in part to the diversification of the portfolio by segment and commercial real estate property type. However, we remain cautious about future credit quality in higher risk segments of the portfolio due to the lingering impact of the pandemic. As a result, although down from the prior quarter- and year-end, we continue to have a higher than normal loan loss reserve reflecting, in part, higher environmental factor adjustments.

“Finally, we know our shareholders are anxiously awaiting news on the status of negotiations regarding our plan to repurchase preferred stock. Progress has been slower than expected, but continues. We ask for your patience as we work through the process. If we are able to reach an agreement on a proposal that will benefit all shareholders, we will present it for approval in a new proxy statement. If such an agreement is not possible, we will notify shareholders and the Annual Meeting will proceed as currently scheduled on July 29th,” he concluded.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. 
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data 
          
 At or for the 
 Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended 
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30, 
 20212021202020202020 20212020 
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 
Selected Statement of Operations Data:         
Interest and dividend income$6,239 $6,265 $6,489 $7,202 $6,669  $12,504 $13,305  
Interest expense 456  536  765  1,017  1,343   992  3,032  
Net interest income 5,783  5,729  5,724  6,185  5,326   11,512  10,273  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (300) 20  101  501  249   (280) 451  
Net interest income after provision for         
(reversal of) loan losses 6,083  5,709  5,623  5,684  5,077   11,792  9,822  
Noninterest income (1) 3,135  5,146  6,566  8,104  4,489   8,281  7,131  
Noninterest expense 7,279  7,940  9,317  9,056  7,308   15,219  13,630  
Income before income taxes 1,939  2,915  2,872  4,732  2,258   4,854  3,323  
Income tax expense 558  798  565  1,322  575   1,356  856  
Net income$1,381 $2,117 $2,307 $3,410 $1,683   $3,498 $2,467  
          
Common Share Data (2):         
Basic net income per share (3)$1.08 $1.67 $1.82 $2.69 $1.36  $2.74 $1.99  
Diluted net income per share (3) 0.63  0.97  1.06  1.56  0.79   1.59  1.16  
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00  
Tangible book value per share (4) 54.19  53.25  52.28  50.35  47.25   54.19  47.25  
Book value per share (4) 49.16  48.21  47.19  45.27  42.00   49.16  42.00  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,282,917  1,268,947  1,267,584  1,267,582  1,266,174   1,275,971  1,257,224  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 2,208,600  2,185,433  2,181,142  2,181,868  2,160,201   2,197,071  2,155,394  
Financial Condition Data:         
Total assets$753,660 $752,715 $750,982 $793,604 $793,151  $753,660 $793,151  
Loans 553,642  540,206  539,227  546,351  535,692   553,642  535,692  
Allowance for loan losses (9,165) (9,253) (9,122) (9,037) (8,483)  (9,165) (8,483) 
Investment securities 108,825  112,400  108,492  107,351  113,303   108,825  113,303  
Deposits 609,964  608,433  586,373  593,370  566,811   609,964  566,811  
Borrowings 29,592  30,736  51,310  87,994  120,233   29,592  120,233  
Stockholders' equity 107,051  105,593  103,704  101,271  97,347   107,051  97,347  
Financial Ratios and Other Data:         
Performance Ratios:         
Net interest margin (5) 3.26% 3.23% 3.14% 3.30% 2.96%  3.24% 3.00% 
Net interest spread (6) 3.16% 3.13% 3.01% 3.16% 2.76%  3.15% 2.77% 
Noninterest income to average assets (7) 1.68% 2.79% 3.43% 4.12% 2.36%  2.24% 1.95% 
Noninterest expense to average assets 3.91% 4.27% 4.86% 4.60% 3.86%  4.09% 3.77% 
Efficiency ratio (8) 81.69% 72.72% 75.77% 63.38% 74.61%  76.75% 78.58% 
Earnings on average assets (9) 0.74% 1.14% 1.20% 1.73% 0.89%  0.94% 0.68% 
Earnings on average equity (10) 5.18% 8.10% 8.83% 13.51% 6.97%  6.62% 5.17% 
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Nonaccrual loans to loans (11) 0.19% 0.23% 0.23% 0.32% 0.92%  0.19% 0.92% 
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and         
 loans 90 days or more past due and still         
 accruing to total loans (11) 0.32% 0.37% 0.40% 0.49% 1.07%  0.32% 1.07% 
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans         
and loans 90 days or more past due and still         
accruing to total assets (11) 0.29% 0.52% 0.54% 0.60% 1.02%  0.29% 1.02% 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (11) 1.66% 1.71% 1.69% 1.65% 1.58%  1.66% 1.58% 
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,         
restructured loans and loans 90 days or         
more past due and still accruing (11) 519.26% 459.21% 421.14% 338.59% 147.79%  519.26% 147.79% 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized         
to average loans (11) -0.16% -0.08% 0.01% -0.04% -0.09%  -0.12% -0.01% 
Capital Ratios:         
Total equity to total assets 14.20% 14.03% 13.81% 12.76% 12.27%  14.20% 12.27% 
Total risk-based capital ratio 18.02% 18.15% 17.44% 16.13% 15.49%  18.02% 15.49% 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.76% 16.89% 16.19% 14.87% 14.23%  16.76% 14.23% 
Leverage capital ratio 12.19% 11.88% 11.46% 11.20% 10.82%  12.19% 10.82% 
Other Data:         
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 176  179  176  176  177   176  177  
Number of banking facilities 10  10  11  11  11   10  11  
          
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. 
(2) Common share data prior to September 14, 2020, is adjusted to reflect the 1:15 reverse split to allow for comparability between the pre- and post- reverse split periods. 
(3) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.03 million for the 2nd quarter and 12 months ended 2020. 
(4) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. 
(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. 
(6) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. 
(7) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. 
(8) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. 
(9) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. 
(10) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. 
(11) Excludes loans held for sale. 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 
       
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
 20212021202020202020 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) 
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$52,467 $51,691 $29,927 $30,544 $9,120  
Reverse repurchase agreements -  -  -  8,208  18,117  
Securities available for sale 106,383  109,965  106,014  104,866  110,818  
Equity securities at fair value 2,442  2,435  2,478  2,485  2,485  
Loans held for sale 13,168  18,136  42,977  67,496  83,997  
       
Loans 553,642  540,206  539,227  546,351  535,692  
Allowance for loan losses (9,165) (9,253) (9,122) (9,037) (8,483) 
Net loans 544,477  530,953  530,105  537,314  527,209  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 3,140  3,140  3,140  3,140  2,948  
Premises and equipment, net 3,873  4,476  4,682  4,667  4,679  
Accrued interest receivable 1,916  1,983  2,050  2,075  1,973  
Deferred tax assets, net 15,632  16,417  16,292  18,547  19,325  
Other real estate owned, net 403  1,875  1,875  2,103  2,334  
Bank owned life insurance 4,861  4,831  4,802  4,774  4,745  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 120  126  131  137  142  
Other assets 4,778  6,687  6,509  7,248  5,259  
Total Assets$753,660 $752,715 $750,982 $793,604 $793,151  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing demand$121,862 $109,466 $92,544 $91,134 $90,450  
Interest-bearing demand 61,439  63,033  59,679  61,262  54,288  
Savings 266,085  268,026  243,888  225,724  205,470  
Time 160,578  167,908  190,262  215,250  216,603  
Total deposits 609,964  608,433  586,373  593,370  566,811  
Short-term borrowings 29,592  30,736  51,310  54,052  77,273  
Long-term borrowings -  -  -  33,942  42,960  
Accrued interest payable 127  140  246  398  447  
Other liabilities 6,926  7,813  9,349  10,571  8,313  
Total liabilities 646,609  647,122  647,278  692,333  695,804  
       
Stockholders' Equity       
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020;
7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,690 shares of series A and 3,201 shares of series B;
convertible; $43.9 million aggregate liquidation preference		 37,308  37,308  37,308  37,308  37,308  
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,299,553 and 1,285,385 issued shares;
1,285,484 and 1,268,316 outstanding shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (1)(2)		 1,301  1,295  1,282  1,282  19,240  
Capital surplus (2) 179,421  179,291  179,188  179,090  161,032  
Accumulated deficit (112,071) (113,452) (115,569) (117,875) (121,285) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 1,626  1,685  2,029  2,000  1,586  
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and 221,902 shares prior at cost (2) (534) (534) (534) (534) (534) 
Total stockholders' equity 107,051  105,593  103,704  101,271  97,347  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$753,660 $752,715 $750,982 $793,604 $793,151  
       
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 70,206 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at June 30, 2021 and 59,842 at December 31, 2020. 
(2) Effective September 14, 2020, the Company executed a reverse stock split of 1 share for every 15 shares outstanding. Fractional shares were remitted cash at the then-current market value of $15.75 per share. 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. 
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
          
 At or for the  
 Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended 
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30, 
 20212021202020202020 20212020 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
          
Interest Income         
Loans$5,583 $5,524 $5,577 $6,054 $5,540 $11,107 $11,243  
Loans held for sale 95  175  331  537  451  270  570  
Securities 551  555  564  573  661  1,106  1,424  
Other investments 10  11  17  38  17  21  68  
Total interest income 6,239  6,265  6,489  7,202  6,669  12,504  13,305  
          
Interest Expense         
Deposits 447  512  735  942  1,263  959  2,775  
Short-term borrowings 9  24  30  38  54  33  231  
Long-term borrowings 0  0  0  37  26  0  26  
Total interest expense 456  536  765  1,017  1,343  992  3,032  
Net interest income 5,783  5,729  5,724  6,185  5,326  11,512  10,273  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (300) 20  101  501  249  (280) 451  
Net interest income after provision for         
(reversal of) loan losses 6,083  5,709  5,623  5,684  5,077  11,792  9,822  
          
Noninterest Income         
Deposit service charges 90  84  91  89  88  174  184  
Other service fees 43  40  37  36  36  83  56  
Mortgage banking revenue, net 2,763  4,983  6,387  7,741  3,990  7,746  6,167  
Other income 280  192  165  226  266  472  531  
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0  0  0  0  0  0  0  
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 7  (43) (6) 0  20  (36) 59  
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 0  0  55  (55) 87  0  524  
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) (48) (110) (163) 67  2  (158) (390) 
Total noninterest income 3,135  5,146  6,566  8,104  4,489  8,281  7,131  
          
Noninterest Expense         
Compensation and employee benefits 5,099  5,956  7,015  7,329  5,451  11,055  9,872  
Equipment 384  379  402  352  379  763  742  
Occupancy and premises 443  434  452  390  407  877  867  
Data Processing 181  185  178  177  155  366  319  
Federal deposit insurance 47  48  49  48  47  95  47  
Professional services 328  253  322  162  242  581  540  
Telephone and data communication 56  60  82  71  67  116  135  
Insurance 64  68  62  58  55  132  109  
Other expense 677  557  755  469  505  1,234  999  
Total noninterest expense 7,279  7,940  9,317  9,056  7,308  15,219  13,630  
Income from operations         
before income taxes 1,939  2,915  2,872  4,732  2,258  4,854  3,323  
Income tax expense 558  798  565  1,322  575  1,356  856  
Net income  1,381  2,117  2,307  3,410  1,683  3,498  2,467  
Preferred stock dividend 0  0  0  0  0  0  0  
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0  0  0  33  0  0  0  
Net income allocated to         
 common stockholders$1,381 $2,117 $2,307 $3,443 $1,683 $3,498 $2,467  

 

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com


