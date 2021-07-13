Wedge Puts Candidates and Customers First with 24/7 Support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage, today shared details of recent enhancements to its support offering. With the addition of a full-time chat option, Wedge now provides 24/7 support for candidates and customers, helping enable quicker response times, streamlined processes and an improved overall experience.



Recent studies from Aptitude Research and the Talent Board underscored that the way organizations handle the experiences of recruiters and candidates can help or hinder hiring outcomes and observed that few offer an exceptional level of attention to communication, despite 68 percent of employers expressing an interest in improving these experiences in 2021. Recognizing that this desire might be complicated by the unique challenges of today’s job market, Wedge sought to help employers compete by introducing additional opportunities for candidates and recruiters to get the information they need when they need it.

Wedge’s Chief Support Officer & Director of Product Rob Kish commented, “Satisfaction is central to our business, and Wedge has found that candidates and customers are more likely to report having great experiences when they are able to access an always-on outlet. This approach also leads to higher and faster completion rates, as candidates can get real-time help with interviewing and recruiters can speak directly with a human when they have questions about the process.”

Wedge rolled out the support enhancement in mid-June and immediately received positive feedback about the updated offering. Kish attributes this to the increase in available communication.

He concluded, “Research has repeatedly shown that communication is a missed opportunity when it comes to recruiting, and if organizations want to deliver exceptional experiences to candidates – and recruiters – they need more means of communicating. Knowing this, Wedge expanded our functionality to make that possible through 24/7 support, on-demand.”

About Wedge