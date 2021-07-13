Lixte Biotechnology Comments on Outside Research Citing LB-100’s PP2A Inhibition as a Potential Therapeutic Strategy for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Altadena, CA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT) (“Lixte” or the “Company”) noted that Julio Pimentel, a fourth-year doctoral student in the Wayne State University School of Medicine’s Cancer Biology program, was selected for the second time to receive the National Latino Leader Award and a scholarship to present virtually studies of LB-100 in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) at the 2021 Society of Advancing Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in the Sciences Conference, October 25-29, 2021. His recognition notes significant research accomplishments despite the challenges posed by the COVID 19 pandemic.



Lixte congratulates Pimentel and his coauthors on their demonstration that LB-100 significantly inhibits the growth of TNBC cells, whether they are resistant or sensitive to the anti-tumor agent TRAIL (tumor necrosis factor related apoptosis-inducing ligand). It was noted that LB-100 sensitizes TNBC cells to the chemotherapeutic drugs, paclitaxel and cisplatin, which are commonly used for the treatment of TNBC. Pimentel and his coauthors concluded that their data suggest that inhibition of PP2A activity could be a novel therapeutic approach to this notoriously unresponsive sub-type of breast cancer (Uddin, Pimentel et al, Cell Cycle 2020).

Lixte’s CEO John S. Kovach, MD commented, “Preclinical studies at leading medical centers have shown that LB-100 enhances standard therapies for many cancers, including some of the most aggressive types. The report from Wayne State University is a good example of this phenomenon. Lixte is currently focused on demonstrating the effectiveness of LB-100 in other cancers where better therapies are also urgently needed, and would welcome a partner interested in evaluating LB-100 as a component of chemotherapy for TNBC. There is a clear need for such a therapy, as TNBC comprises 15-20 % of all breast cancers, the most common malignancy and a leading cause of cancer death among women in the US.”

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, damaged by chemotherapy or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies with others in planning. Additional information can be obtained at the Company’s website at www.lixte.com.

