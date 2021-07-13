Update: trivago to Offer Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences to Lucky Raffle Winners

Winners will win specially curated trips to London, with unparalleled access to Chelsea Football Club and Stamford Bridge



DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY— 13 July 2021 — trivago today announced the launch of its year-long series of extraordinary experiences in partnership with Chelsea Football Club offered to travel and football fans alike via a free monthly online raffle. The exclusive giveaways are an integral part of trivago and Chelsea FC’s multi-year partnership, which was announced in May 2021 and named trivago as the Club’s Official Training Wear Partner.



The monthly giveaways will vary in activities, including an expenses-paid trip to London (some restrictions apply.) Winners will be put up in a London hotel while enjoying some of the best that London has to offer. Experiences can include admission to tourist attractions to private perks, spa treatments and dining experiences. All giveaways will include an experience with Chelsea FC, from match tickets with access to trivago’s private box, to a tour of Stamford Bridge, the opportunity to attend training sessions at the training ground, or a meet-and-greet with the star players and head coach, and much more.

The first raffle, which is available to UK residents only, will open on 15th July and will run for 14 days before six lucky fans are selected. Raffles following this will open for fans in various countries, dependent upon the Coronavirus situation in each country and the UK.

The partnership brings together the best of football and travel in a uniquely Chelsea way. In contrast to recent travel restrictions, the partners aim to reignite the anticipation and excitement of a football match or a getaway. This continues the theme of an exclusive partnership launch event hosted in May, which saw the world-famous stadium transformed into #StamfordBeach, complete with a tropical island in the center circle of the pitch.



Trivago CEO Axel Hefer said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer Chelsea fans around the world these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities! With the pandemic having such a significant impact on the travel industry, we hope to bring back some of the excitement of travel or the thrill of watching a live match – feelings which we’ve all missed so much in the last year.”

Information on the getaways and to sign-up for the raffles can all be found on the landing page http://www.trivago.co.uk/chelseafc which will go live on 15 July.

# # #

About trivago

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of December 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 5.0 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.





Media Contact:



trivago:

Stephanie Lowenthal

stephanie.lowenthal@trivago.com

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For additional information factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

As used herein, references to "we", "us", the "company", or "trivago", or similar terms shall mean trivago N.V. and, as the context requires, its subsidiaries.