Enterprise Products Partners co-CEO Jim Teague Interviewed by Advisor Access

Focus on Midstream Fundamentals to Meet Changing Global Needs

| Source: Advisor Access Advisor Access

Sonoma, California, UNITED STATES

  • Enterprise value of $84 billion
  • Market capitalization of $53 billion
  • 22 consecutive years of distribution increases
  • The world’s leading exporter of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for household use

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a fully integrated midstream energy company providing fiscal and supply stability for both customers and investors. The company’s assets include ~50,000 miles of pipeline supplying natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals; storage capacity for 260 million barrels of NGLs, petrochemicals, refined products, crude oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas; 21 natural gas processing facilities, 25 fractionators, and 11 condensate distillation facilities; and 19 deep-water docks handling NGLs, PGP, crude oil and refined products. For more information, visit www.enterpriseproducts.com.

In an interview published today, Adviser Access spoke at length with EPD’s co-CEO A.J. “Jim” Teague.

About Advisor Access: Advisor-Access LLC brings compelling investment ideas to investors in the form of in-depth interviews with company management and the latest fact sheets and corporate presentations.

DISCLOSURE: Enterprise Products Partners. has paid Advisor Access a fee to distribute this press release and had final approval of the content and is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements and opinions.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Contact Data