BigID Data Intelligence Platform Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2, NCPA and OMNIA Partners Contracts

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as BigID’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading data intelligence platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts and the company’s reseller partners.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring BigID to the Public Sector and enable Government organizations to transform their data management across all of their sensitive, critical and confidential data, everywhere,” said Steve Davis, VP Federal at BigID. “We look forward to working with Carahsoft to help accelerate Government cloud adoption, data security, privacy and governance initiatives.”

BigID’s data intelligence platform enables Government and Public Sector organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection and perspective. With BigID, Government organizations can accelerate cloud migrations, achieve compliance, deploy a zero trust model and gain deep insight into their data for more meaningful decision making and to unleash the value of their data. By applying advanced machine learning and deep data insight, BigID transforms data discovery and data intelligence to address data privacy, data security and data governance challenges across all types of data, at petabyte scale, on-prem and in the cloud.

“Given the massive amount of data that agencies across the Public Sector collect, proper data management is critical to ensure they develop a complete picture of their organization and citizens,” said Harjeet Khalsa, Manager for BigID at Carahsoft. “We are thrilled to make BigID’s data intelligence platform available to meet this imperative across both structure and unstructured datasets and across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. Our team is looking forward to working with BigID and our reseller partners to support the Public Sector’s data initiatives and help agencies achieve compliance.”

BigID’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the BigID team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7455 or BigID@carahsoft.com.

About BigID

BigID’s data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. By applying advanced machine learning and deep data insight, BigID transforms data discovery and data intelligence to address data privacy, security, and governance challenges across all types of data, in any language, at petabyte-scale, across the data center and the cloud. BigID has raised $146 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

