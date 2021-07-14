Neuronetics Launches Enhanced Digital Resource Center for NeuroStar Providers

MALVERN, Pa., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced the launch of its newly redesigned My NeuroStar Resource Center, now live on www.MyNeuroStar.com. Created for current NeuroStar providers, the updated digital portal offers physicians the resources and tools they need to grow their practice through marketing and advertising, strengthen referral relationships and help more patients benefit from NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health, a non-drug and non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for depression.



“At NeuroStar, we’re more committed than ever to ensuring practices have all of the marketing materials and support they need to effectively educate the growing number of individuals seeking treatment,” said Janie Bates, Vice President of Marketing at Neuronetics. “Our readily available marketing and training resources will help increase treatment numbers nationally, further propelling our mission to transform as many lives as possible.”

My NeuroStar Resource Center gives the 900 NeuroStar practices across the country an easy way to access customizable materials, included within their NeuroStar program, empowering them to manage their marketing efforts and patient education programming with support from Neuronetics, the TMS market leader. The resource hub was redesigned to significantly improve user experience and house new collateral, including NeuroStar branded logos, videos, social media posts, plug-and-play assets for NeuroStar’s Co-op Marketing Program and more. The enhancements come at a time when physicians are looking to optimize patient care and increase awareness of – as well as access to – innovative depression treatments like NeuroStar.

Customizable digital and print assets – inclusive of more than 25 ad templates, invitations, certificates and brochures – are also available for users, who can easily add their practice logo to available materials with the help of the website’s digital software. Furthermore, practices now have team training materials at their fingertips and access to premier programs that help set them up for success, such as NeuroStar’s exclusive 5-STARS to Success Program and Precision Pulse with Co-op Marketing.

Other key features include:

Create-Your-Own Templates for advertisements and social media

Website Branding Examples and Guidance

Patient Testimonial Videos

Brand and Product Photos

Best Practices Training Videos

Physician and Referral Communication Templates

“Mental health awareness has increased significantly over the past year, and it is important to continue the conversation,” said Manuj Nangia, MD, Medical Director at San Jose Integrative Wellness Center. “Practices must seize the opportunity to expand outreach for patients with depression interested in non-drug treatments, and the resources provided in the MyNeuroStar portal make the process that much easier. The comprehensive marketing and practice management materials offer turn-key solutions and further establish Neuronetics as a reliable ally for TMS providers.”

17.3 million Americans1 currently suffer from depression, and the refreshed My NeuroStar Resource Center is better equipping practices to fight back. To learn more, visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy for Mental Health, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. NeuroStar is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

